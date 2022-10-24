The replica lighthouse on Lake Cecebe in Magnetawan that replaces a previous lighthouse destroyed three years ago during a spring flood is completed and easily visible this time of year on Highway 520 east of the village.
The municipality funded the entire project using its reserves and the Magnetawan Lions Club donated some of the work.
Laura Brandt, Magnetawan's deputy clerk, said the project cost about $50,000 and the lighthouse was built by a local company.
Very little is known about the very first lighthouse that helped guide boats through the waterway.
The history that the Village of Magentawan indicates the lighthouse served as a marker for boats approaching the Magnetawan locks.
The lighthouse was lit every night by a nearby resident and as the captains passed it they knew it was time to sound three whistle blasts telling the lockmaster they were near.
Brandt says the original lighthouse was demolished in 1995.
“But then our Magnetawan River Heritage Association built the first replica at the original site,” she said.
“It lasted until 2019 when the spring flooding destroyed it.”
Brandt said the original intent was to rebuild the second replica during 2020 but COVID-19 stopped the project.
It wasn't until this past summer that all the pieces came together and the new replica went up.
“It's not a working lighthouse,” Brandt said.
“And it's about 20 feet high.”
Although the lighthouse is only a reproduction, Brandt says it gives people an idea of what the original looked like and how it was used by boats.
A nice view of the lighthouse is at Lake's End Campground. But this is private property.
The owner told The Nugget that too often people come onto the campground to get a look at the lighthouse without first asking for permission.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.