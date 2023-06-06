Municipality of Powassan residents are being asked to help the town council develop a multi-use trail.
Councillor Randy Hall is asking community members to attend a public meeting June 12th in the Maple Room at 250 Clark from 6-9 p.m.
Hall is asking for a larger segment of the community to provide input because he says to date current efforts to develop a trail have not resulted in “finding a clear way from one end of Powassan to the other''.
Hall first suggested the multi-use trail two years ago with the goal of seeing the trail run from the Wagon Wheel restaurant at Chiswick Line at the town's south end to McCharles Line to the north which is a distance of several kilometres.
When first proposed, part of the trail would have run through Ministry of Transportation (MTO) land. But there has been no approval from the MTO to let this happen.
The other major hurdle at the time would see the trail going over a wetlands area known as Genesee Creek which is adjacent to the fire department.
Hall said in the past what was needed in this instance would be a Bailey Bridge about 30 feet long over the creek.
With no movement on either hurdle, Hall says the goal of the June 12th meeting is to identify if there is private land in the municipality that can be accessed “to get the trail system off”.
The start and end points for the trail remain the same and the town council supports the initiative.
“It would be extremely beneficial to the area,” said Councillor Leo Patey. “Maybe someone might want to volunteer a section of their property”.
Mayor Peter McIsaac said holding a public meeting to help identify a solution was a good idea and added the “economic spinoffs for the community would be huge” since the trail would get non residents into town.
Hall says hikers, snowmobilers, horseback riders and ATV users are among the people who could utilize the trail.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.