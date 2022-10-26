The 2023 budget for the expanded town of Woodstock should be finalized by the end of November, but with little or no input from the current or future council members.
Facilitator Don Ferguson will gather input from the Woodstock entity’s municipal advisory committee, consisting of Mayor Art Slipp and representatives from the surrounding local service districts, and the technical committee, including Woodstock CAO Andrew Garnett and Director of Financial Services Kristen Pelkey, but he will make the decision on final budget sent to the province for approval.
Mayor Slipp shared part of his latest communication with Ferguson at the Oct. 25 council meeting.
“While it is my intention to listen to all questions and suggestions with an open mind and to make adjustments as warranted, the final budget going to the minister will be my responsibility,” Ferguson explained in an email to committee members.
While the facilitator will attempt to reach a consensus among advisory committee members, he stressed to committee members he would deliver a draft budget to the Minister by the deadline with or without consensus.
Ferguson explained in his email that the advisory and technical committees would meet to debate the final draft budget. Still, that meeting will occur only after the technical committee fills all “gaps” in the proposed budget.
Slipp outlined the four steps Ferguson wants to be met before he brings the two committees together.
— All revenue and expenses information are input, and that there are no gaps of missing information.
— All preliminary tax implications are known for all of the sub-units (pending later ELG review later in November.
— All calculations that need to be done are done.
— Administrators feel confident about their estimates, recognizing there will be room to clean those up and make amendments before I submit the final product to the Minister.
Slipp also shared the budget process, and timeline Ferguson provided to the advisory committee.
Once the technical committee completes the draft budget, the joint technical and advisory committee meeting will meet no later than early November.
That meeting will see the technical committee present the draft budget and field questions and offer clarification to advisory committee members. The committees will identify and set a process to resolve areas of conflict.
Slipp said the facilitators plan to submit draft budgets to the Department of Environment and Local Government Minister Daniel Allain by Nov. 15. He said the department would make adjustments and finalize it before the end of November.
The budget would be released to the public only after it is approved and finalized by the province.
Slipp said the tax rate for residents in the current town of Woodstock will go unchanged in 2023. He noted they considered reducing the tax rate, considering an expected increase in assessments and tax base, but the number of unknowns made such a reduction unwise at this time.
Slipp said the new council could have a small window to amend the budget when they take office in January, but it appeared more likely any tax reduction would come the following year.
Slipp also noted that the tax rate for the former LSDs remains unclear as the committees determine shared services. Provincial restrictions limit any increase to five per cent or less.
CAO Garnett also outlined the increased pay levels for the expanded municipality’s elected officials. He said Ferguson, while listening to input from the committee, picked the numbers after reviewing smaller, larger and similar-sized communities.
The mayor will receive $45,000, the deputy mayor $22,500 and councillors $18,000 annually. He said those numbers are below the median across the province, which is $53,000 for mayor, $26,500 for deputy mayor and $21,200 for council members.
Garnett pointed out, for example, that the Northern Carleton mayor will receive $50,000, despite being a smaller community.
Woodstock area voters will decide who will earn those paycheques on Nov. 28 when they head to the polls. The deadline to enter the race at 2 p.m. Oct. 28
As of Oct 26, Woodstock has a full slate of candidates, with incumbent Slipp, Coun Trina Jones and Mark Dumas announcing their candidacy for mayor.
Five people to date, incumbents Jeff Bradbury, Norm Brown and Mark Rogers, and Erin DeLong and Christa McCartney, are vying for the four seats in Ward 4, which encompasses the current town boundaries.
The other four wards will elect one councillor each.
Election day will see races in three of the other four wards, with only Ward 1 seeing no race without a last-minute entry. Michael Martin is the only candidate.
Ward 2 features a race between Will Belyea and Dana Patterson.
Ward 3 has Julie Calhoun-Williams and Tom Reid seeking election.
Ward 5 sees Graham Gill and Lorne Leech vying for office.