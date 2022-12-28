The Timmins Ontario Malayalee Association has bee focusing on making newcomers feel welcome.
The association officially formed in August with its first general meeting.
Shine Johnson, one of the association’s organizers, said at the time that they wanted to focus on helping those in the community who need it, regardless of where they came from.
"In the future, we plan to conduct many activities and programs for struggling youth. Because we want to spread the sense that they are not alone," he said after the association’s formation in August.
Their first event was a celebration of Onam, a south Indian harvest festival.
Many of the participants were very new to Timmins and were happy to see the celebration taking place.
"I came just two days ago to Canada from India. I never thought I would be able to celebrate Onam in Timmins," said Martin Antony, who came to the city to study at Northern College.
The association has also worked with St. Anthony of Padua to bring Syro-Malayam orthodox services to Timmins, with Bishop Jose Kalluvelil.
A mass was held in the Malayam language and welcomed members of the community, many of who are originally from Kerala, to worship in their first language.
The association worked with St Thomas Christian Mission to have a Christmas mass on Sunday, Dec. 18 with Kalluvelil as well.
The association capped off the year with a Christmas party on Dec. 17, at the Maurice Londry Community Center in South Porcupine.
The party featured Noel Fernandez DJing, dancing and plenty of traditional food to celebrate the holiday season.
Moving into the new year, Shine says the Timmins Ontario Malaylee Association will continue to host events, and work within the community to help those who are new to the city, and share their traditions and celebrations with everyone.
"We want to help them find accommodation, peer support, and overcome cultural shock and, of course, to introduce our Kerala cultural diversity here in Timmins," said Johnson.