If the revamped Downtown Chatham Centre ever goes forward, an arena will not be a part of the complex.
An update on Imagine Chatham-Kent, the proposed future of the DCC, was prepared by administration for Monday night’s Council meeting.
The report states that the ‘Investor Group,’ which purchased the DCC in June 2021, has dropped the idea for a 4,000-seat arena and entertainment complex.
The investor’s group at the time of the purchase consisted of Rob Myers, Pete and Jessica Tsirimbis, Ron Nydam, Don Tetrault and Jim Bullock.
The report, prepared by Bruce McAllister, General Manager of Development Services, states the investors group has indicated with an appraisal price of $3,500,000, they do not see the feasibility of going forward with plans for an entertainment complex.
Instead, the group intends to revitalize the mall portion of the complex, where the arena was proposed.
The report states the group has recently secured long-term leases and will continue to seek more tenants to create a top-tier mall.
The revised proposal still includes the creation of a ‘community hub’ by moving the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre, Chatham-Kent Public Library and Chatham-Kent Cultural Centre (CK Museum, Kiwanis Theatre and Thames Art Gallery) to the site of the former Sears store in the west end of the mall.
The investor group’s plans to revitalize the mall mean less land will be transferred to the municipality than originally proposed.
The area for an outdoor promenade, proposed to be located between the community hub and entertainment centre in the original plans, will remain in the hands of the investor group as part of their mall plans.
The former Sears store, the 580-space parking garage and 60 surface parking spaces between the garage and the mall’s entrance lane off Wellington St. would be transferred as-is to the municipality.
In the original Imagine Chatham-Kent proposal, the investor group was responsible for repairs to the parking garage structure before it was transferred to the municipality.
But the new proposal would see the parking garage transferred to its current condition, and the municipality would be obligated to repair the structure to bring it into safety compliance.
The municipality has retained a structural engineering firm to determine the expense for necessary repairs.
The updated report also states the municipality will pay for the out-of-pocket costs for the design drawings to date.
There will also be no guaranteed bid for the three existing municipal buildings – Civic Centre, Chatham Library branch and Museum/Thames Art Gallery – which are expected to be made redundant with the redevelopment of the community hub.
The investor groups’ updated proposal is conditional until Nov. 3 as they want municipal approval to complete the property purchase before that date.
McAllister’s report states Council would not be bound to proceed with a full redevelopment of the property because the necessary analysis, approvals and decisions to relocate municipal operations to the former Sears building have not been completed.
“Should council decide to move forward with the purchase in the future, the municipality would have full control to retain the necessary experts for design and refurbishment of the former Sears building and will follow its purchasing processes for the design/build process,” the report stated.
Suppose the municipality does not redevelop the property for service operations after the sale is complete. In that case, Chatham-Kent must offer it back to the investor group for the purchase price and any hard costs incurred by the municipality, such as infrastructure repair.
If the group does not wish to repurchase the property, the municipality can redevelop it for other purposes or sell it.
Administration has long recommended major renovations for the 46-year-old Civic Centre, magnified by damage from an early July rainstorm.
All three floors at the west end of the building suffered significant damage from heavy rainfall on July 2-3, and faulty roof drains as carpets, ceiling tiles, computers, office equipment and furniture in the affected areas were damaged beyond repair.
Five options have been on the table since the late 2010s for Council regarding the future of the Civic Centre.
1. Status quo – address repairs and requirements on an as-need basis.
2. Renovate existing Civic Centre – major systems renovations at an estimated cost of $30,000,000 to $35,000,000.
3. Renovate the existing Civic Centre, Library Expansion, Cultural Centre complex – estimated $30,000,000 to $35,000,000 for Civic Centre; estimated $700,000-$800,000 Cultural Centre; estimated $8,000,000-$10,000,000 Library. Total estimated cost $38,700,000-$45,800,00.
4. Build a new Civic Centre at a new location – estimated cost $70,000,000-$80,000,000.
5. Purchase a portion of the DCC and relocate – estimated cost $42,387,400, which includes approximately $8.2 million for the potential sale of the Civic Centre and Library.
The municipality will post an updated project information report on the Let’s Talk Chatham-Kent www.letstalkchatham-kent.ca page that will be available from Tuesday, Aug. 15, until Friday, Sept. 22.
The public can participate in a new survey on this page.
Two public consolation sessions will occur on Sept. 11 and 18, one specific to stakeholder groups (Public Library and Chatham-Kent Arts and Culture Network) and the second for the general public.
More details, dates and locations for these public sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.
Monday’s revised proposal was a recommendation for further consultation and was not up for Council’s approval.
Administration will prepare an updated report for Council at the Oct. 30 meeting.