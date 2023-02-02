For those itching to spend this month at an outdoor family event in Tiny Township, the Perkinsfield rink has been given the okay for ice use.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 11, the township’s annual Carnaval d’Hiver winter event will be held in Perkinsfield Park.
At the recent regular meeting of council, Mayor Dave Evans reminded residents that there are many things to do in Tiny, even for those that don’t have a snowmobile.
“We are a four-season tourism location,” said Evans. “(Carnaval d’Hiver) is a great event. We’re looking forward to having everybody out there. Bring your family, bring your dogs, bring everyone you can.”
Later in the committee of the whole portion of the council session, public works director Tim Leitch shared the fruits of staff’s labours regarding outdoor rinks in the township.
“I’m very happy to say that today the Perkinsfield rink is open,” announced Leitch. “We have it as a yellow status – that means it’s safe to go on, but yellow just means it’s not at 100 per cent for thickness... We’re very happy with that.
“Unfortunately, the long range does not look great, even showing next week periods of rain coming in.”
Leitch noted that while public works staff were taking advantage of the current cold weather spell to handle rink maintenance, other rinks than Perkinsfield might not be ready for the immediate future, or possibly into late winter.
“Right now based on that forecast and the amount of time it takes us to get the Lafontaine facility up and running, we’re not very confident that we’ll be able to get that rink going. And unfortunately, Wyevale is not covered so I’m not very optimistic that we’ll be able to get that one open at all this year,” admitted Leitch.
“But we will be focusing our efforts on Perkinsfield – as it’s a nice and central location within the township – to make sure that we can keep that ice open for as long as possible. Obviously for next weekend, that’s our goal to hopefully get through that, and cross our fingers and maybe even get a bit of March Break in there.”
For residents interested in following the status of the Wyevale, Lafontaine, and Toanche rinks, Leitch stated that up-to-date information is available through the township website.
“There's also a schedule from the recreation department there for when you can play shinny or just recreational skating,” Leitch added. “I encourage residents to go there first and then see what the status is, and then go have fun from there.” -
Evans thanked Leitch and the public works staff for their dedication.
“I see them there at odd times, so I appreciate them doing it outside of working hours to try and get this all done,” said Evans.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.