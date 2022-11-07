The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, along with JML Engineering, will be hosting an information session outlining the proposed replacement of the Ivy Lea Wharf and Boat Launch.
The meeting is set for Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The general public will have an opportunity to review and comment on the construction of a new wharf and boat launch.
In May, TLTI council unanimously authorized staff to proceed with a revised plan for the redesign of the Ivy Lea Wharf.
Before proceeding with a revised plan, township officials were presented the pre-design report prepared by JML Engineering, in March 2022.
In the operations report, staff recommended Option E – replacement and reconfiguration – as the best solution, since it addressed concerns regarding the boat launch functionality and contractor usage. The preferred design also introduced several slips for seasonal use.
During the ensuing discussion, the committee of the whole raised several questions, leading to a site visit being scheduled with council and staff. Council generally supported Option E from JML’s pre-design report but raised the following considerations: Whether the proposed design would extend beyond the water lot of the current wharf; widening the boat ramp to 20 feet and making it structurally sound for contractor loading; installing piers, encapsulating the wharf with sheet piles, and infilling the wharf completely, eliminating the need for wooden cribs and piles; and consideration for the high water levels experienced in 2017 and 2019.
Staff reviewed the items raised by council during the site visit and determined that the proposed footprint did extend beyond the property boundaries. The design was altered to remain within the existing property boundaries, resulting in an elimination of seasonal slips.
The estimated construction cost for the revised design was listed at $1,950,000, a $146,000 reduction from the original Option E.
"A sheet pile encapsulation solution would have been the easiest, however, due to the presence of shallow bedrock at the Ivy Lea Wharf site this solution will not work," JML advised in the staff report.
"For a wharf application, sheet piles would need a certain amount of embedment into suitable soils below the riverbed to function properly. This cannot be achieved at this site because of the presence of shallow bedrock. The shallow bedrock complicates the design and significantly complicates the construction."
As for taking into consideration high water levels, JML advised that the top-of-wharf elevation is usually decided upon during the detailed design stage.
"We will consider past flooding events when deciding on the final top-of-wharf elevation. High and low water levels will also need to be considered during the design of the new floating dock systems and the evaluation of the existing floating dock."
At the time, the total estimated cost for the project for the revised Option E was $2,562,053, down from the original estimate of $2,708,063. This amount includes $285,000 for the acquisition of the vacant land at 120 Ivy Lea Road, $103,749 for detailed design by JML Engineering, and $2,173,314 for environmental approvals and engineering services beyond the scope of the RFP, contract administration during construction, and the construction costs.
The project is expected to be financed through Infrastructure Ontario.
For virtual/phone attendance, registration is required before next month's meeting. People can go to the municipality’s website for more information.
People seeking further information, or who have any questions, comments or concerns, can contact David Holiday, the township's director of operations and infrastructure, at 613-659-2415 ext. 211.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)