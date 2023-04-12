ST. MARY’S — Five local organizations will receive grants of $2,000 apiece in the next fiscal year, according to the latest budget approved by council of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough at its annual general meeting last week.
The recipients are: Royal Canadian Legion Branch #5, Sherbrooke Opportunities Society (SHOPS), Liscomb Volunteer Fire Department, Goshen Community and Recreation Centre and St. Mary’s ATV Club.
Each of the municipality’s seven district councillors was allocated an additional $2,428.57 to disburse, at their discretion, to organizations in their constituencies. Council also awarded a $3,000 stipend to St. Mary’s Academy for scholarships to students who are residents of the municipality, graduating from Grade 12, and plan to further their post-secondary education.
The annual grants were handed out this year as requests from a variety of organizations over the past several weeks emphasized their hope to maintain or expand services despite trending inflation.
Last month, SHOPS — a volunteer organization that works to help intellectually disabled adults in the area ‘lead happy and productive lives’ — requested as much as $7,500 from council to defray the cost of its new sublimation printing operation, a for-profit enterprise it’s introducing this summer to better engage its members in the community.
Meanwhile, Liscomb was one of more than 340 volunteer and First Nations fire departments, and ground search and rescue organizations that each received a $10,000 grant from the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing to offset rising operational costs.
Government grants for 2023-24 total $30,000.