The Municipality of Callander is still experiencing discoloured water flowing from some taps. The issue came about around August 8. The yellowish discoloured tinge is caused by an increase in manganese in Lake Nipissing – Callander’s water comes from Callander Bay.
Although unpleasant, the town emphasized that it does not pose a health risk. The water is regularly tested as per Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks regulations, as well as guidelines from the Ontario Clean Water Agency.
“The water is in full compliance with provincial drinking water standards,” municipal staff explained.
However, although safe for consumption, some residents are taking to social media to express concerns with what’s flowing from their taps. Many are warning that the water is staining their white sheets and towels. Some say the problem is getting worse everyday, and others are worried about giving it to their pets.
Some folks are opting for bottled water, although one resident noted that a Brita filter seems to get the job done. Either way, people are tired of the unsightly water.
“We are working closely with the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) and the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP), who confirms that the water is safe to drink,” said Mayor Robb Noon. “The levels of manganese in the water are not dangerous”.
“We’ve been assured that this is a common problem regionally, and throughout Ontario as natural rock formations dissolve in the water as the temperature increases, or during weather fluctuations which ‘stir up’ excess sediment,” he added. “The good news is that as temperatures come down, OCWA is seeing the manganese levels starting to drop”.
Seeking a solution, the municipality will increase the flow of treated water through the distribution system by flushing the system two months earlier than expected. This will begin immediately, however, with the flushing, residents may see further discoloration, rust, or sediment in their water.
The flushing is meant to decrease the amount of mineral deposits in the pipes such as iron and manganese and reduce the amount of time the treated water sits in the system. “Although flushing will not solve the issue, most residents should see an improvement in the water clarity,” staff explained.
Staff are also looking into solutions to prevent this from happening again. “A pilot project that has been successful in other communities is under consideration,” staff noted. “The costs associated with the pilot will be brought forward at an upcoming Council meeting for Council’s consideration.”
Until then, the town assures residents that the water is safe for drinking and everyday use.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.