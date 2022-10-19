On Friday, Sept. 9, the Taber Oilman’s Association hosted their local golf tournament with Saunders Insurance supporting it by sponsoring a hole-in-one contest. This year, Mitch Perini won the contest securing himself a nice $20,000 check after a hole in one at the Taber Golf Club.
“We just had a group of guys this year that went into a couple of tournaments together and then went to this one, so figured why not,” explained Perini when asked about why he entered into the competition before talking about the feeling he got when he heard he won.
“Surreal. I played a lot of golf and never had a hole-in-one, and then when it does happen — you think that you’re expecting it, but once that happens it took a while to believe it.”
When asked if he had any plans for his winnings, Perini responded, “Not really. (I’m) going to split it between the team because we talked about it before the tournament, so I’ve got to honour that and share it. Just going to see where it goes.”
Mitch Holst, owner and commercial insurance broker at Taber Saunders Insurance, also spoke on their part of this event and how exciting the hole in one was.
“We support a lot of golf tournaments throughout the year here in town, and the Oilman’s Association is one that we’ve been supporting for quite a few years doing hole-in-ones,” said Holst. “We’ve obviously set up a price for whoever the lucky player is to get a hole-in-one or the skilled player to get a hole-in-one. Players can come through, take the shot, and then if somebody can get the hole-in-one, they win the $20,000. We’ve been waiting for years for something this exciting to happen and we finally got it.”