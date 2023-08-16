The Ivy Lea Wharf in the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands is closed as crews mobilize onto the site for the replacement of the wharf and boat launch with a new layout.
Officially, demolition and removal begins Aug. 21, with anticipated completion at some point in November.
JML Engineering, of Thunder Bay, is the engineering company hired by the township for this project. Its cost is estimated at around $2.1 to $2.2 million.
During a public meeting, members of the public and council were informed that the wharf and the boat launch are in poor condition and nearing the end of their useful lives, both requiring rehabilitation or replacement. Conversely, the floating docks at the site are in good condition and can be reused.
"And so, through discussions with the township, we’re generally in the camp that now is the time, that if you’re going to make a change, you should make a change, so replacement with a new layout is the preferred preliminary option because a new harbour layout provides the most improvements to the functionality of the site, for current and projected future use,” said Michael Edmonds of JML Engineering during the public meeting.
It's been stated that additional improvements to the facility can be made, which include improved lighting at the site and security features such as controlled access gates and cameras. Key fobs would be used to gain access to the controlled access gates.
As well, the municipality has acquired land near the facility, and part of the bigger picture for this project is to create a proper parking lot.
The wharf is currently used by a combination of commercial vessels such as contractor barges, government-owned vessels such as the municipal fire boat, tourist vessels and recreational vessels. The size of the vessels that use the wharf vary from small 14-foot fishing boats to large tugboats.
Initially, the thought was that the township would have the wharf resurfaced at an estimated price ranging from $800,000 to $1 million. However, once an RFP was put out for the design, geotechnical and underwater surveying of the foundation led to the discovery that the foundation is unsuitable for resurfacing only.
The structure is located on the St. Lawrence River, at 117 Ivy Lea Road.
Meanwhile, township officials noted there are other closures in effect in TLTI.
Miller Paving crews have been mobilizing this week for surface treatment application from Monday through Thursday.
Affected roads include Cliffe Road, Fairfax Road, Kyes Road, Granite Road and Marble Rock Road.
More information is available by contacting TLTI operations at 613-659-2415, extension 234.
