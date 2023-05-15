The family and friends of Wendy Clark enjoyed an ice cream cone while sitting on a bench dedicated in her memory last Tuesday. The bench is located in front of the Riverside Ice Cream Shop.
After the bench was placed, Rachel Mattsson thanked Lisa and Jim Warnock for allowing her mother’s memorial bench to be placed in front of their ice cream shop.
“I can’t explain how happy I am to have a place to sit and feel like we are with my mom, and the best part is enjoying an ice cream with her,” Mattsson said.
The bench has an inscription reading, Drive safe, someone loves you ... in loving memory of Wendy Clark.’
Wendy Clark, a 66-year-old Morpeth native, died in Windsor hospital last Oct. 21 from injuries incurred two days earlier when a hit-and-run driver struck her while waiting to cross Main St. Police later arrested a 38-year-old Ridgetown man, thanks to witness statements and surveillance video.
Since then, Mattsson and family members have been involved in a number of initiatives, including launching a ‘Drive Safe, Someone Loves You’ campaign to bring awareness to the dangers of distracted driving.
A ‘Drive Safe, Someone Loves You’ sign was placed at the site of the accident in memory of Mrs. Clark.
Mattsson expressed gratitude to the community, whose support has helped the family throughout their grieving.
“A candlelight memorial, key chain sales, countless newspaper articles in the Independent News, a scholarship award at RDHS and now a bench in memory of my mom will stand as a constant reminder of how important safe driving is to us all and how quickly lives can change,” Mattson said.
“My mom’s life was lost, but I won’t let her die in vain or ever be forgotten.
“Thank you for your support. It has meant so much to us all,” she said.
The family initiated a key chain fund-raiser to pay for the bench and a scholarship at Ridgetown District High School.
However, the bench was paid for by the generosity of anonymous donors, so all key chain proceeds can go to the scholarship fund this year and into the future.
Several students in Grades 10-12 at RDHS entered an essay contest for the $500 scholarship, with the topic of impaired and distracted driving. The winner will be announced in June.
The specially designed key chains, including a ‘Drive Safe, Someone Loves You’ inscription and the initials’ WC’ inside a heart, are available at the Ridgetown Independent News. The family is asking for a minimum $5 donation per key chain.