BRUCE COUNTY – In recent years, the Bluewater District School Board has been regularly commenting on certain county planning matters, namely draft plans of subdivision.
Claire Dodds, director of planning and development, presented a report on the matter at the meeting of Bruce County council July 13.
Dodds noted the Bluewater board’s conditions usually involve capacity or transportation. The board often asks that conditions be applied to subdivision applications, that notice be provided to purchasers of property when the rate of growth could mean children end up in portable classrooms or schools other than the nearest one, and information about school busing arrangements.
The previous council discussed the matter, and the current council continues to do so.
Dodds stated in the report that Saugeen Shores has asked that “school capacity notifications be struck from conditions of draft approval,” the reasoning being that the school board and ministry of education “should be working collaboratively with municipalities to provide school capacity where and when it is needed.”
At its council meeting on June 19, 2022, Saugeen Shores passed a resolution asking that school board capacity conditions be removed for any subdivision applications in their municipality.
The July 13, 2023 report to county council noted other municipalities have not expressed concern. Of the 10 subdivision or condominium applications currently being processed, five are in Saugeen Shores.
The report offered three options for council:
- continue a case-by-case review of conditions requested by school boards and municipal comments on conditions, bringing all applications before county council;
- have staff strike requested school board conditions and proceed to delegated approval if all other issues are addressed, for Saugeen Shores only; and
- do the same for all land division applications in the county.
The report noted if council chose the second or third option, staff would be able to facilitate the approval process through delegated authority.
County Coun. Kenneth Craig (Kincardine) commented in favour of option three, saying it should be countywide. The rest of council agreed.
Subsequent to voting to strike school board conditions on subdivision and condominium applications for the county, the planning committee approved a draft plan of subdivision in Southampton, and a draft plan of vacant land condominium (Bradstones Development Inc.) in Kincardine, as well as proceeding with other matters on the agenda.