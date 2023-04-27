The service interruption at the Kahnawake branch of the Indigenous Services Canada continues into a second week after public-sector employees rejected the government’s latest offer, the union said.
More than 155,000 federal public servants remain on strike after the federal government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) failed to reach a deal late last week, the union said.
In a statement, the PSAC said the government’s latest offer is an effort to nickel-and-dime the public service.
“The offer the government has on the table simply doesn’t cut it,” the union said. “And while we’ve had our sleeves rolled up for the past two years and have been ready to negotiate day and night to reach a fair deal, this government has consistently dragged out negotiations and tried to nickel-and-dime Canada’s workers.”
The union said the 155,000 employees in their workforce have gone without a wage increase since 2020.
“Without a wage increase since the beginning of the pandemic, our members have fallen behind inflation to the tune of nearly 11 percent of their earnings. After losing more ground to runaway prices than workers in any other sector for years, the government is now saying Canada’s public service workers should be happy with an offer that leaves them even further behind,” the PSAC indicated.
The strike began last Wednesday morning.
Calls to the Kahnawake branch of the Indigenous Services Canada office still go unanswered, while e-mail media inquiries to Indigenous Services Canada are greeted with a message saying ‘due to the labour disruption, there will be delays for us to respond to media enquiries and we will not be able to meet our usual service standards. We will endeavor to respond to media enquiries related to critical services first. Other enquiries may incur additional delay.’
Indigenous Services Canada redirected users to a statement indicating many government buildings would be inaccessible due to the strike.
‘During this labour disruption, certain services may be delayed or not delivered at all. As well, the public may have trouble accessing some Government of Canada buildings where services are delivered,’ their statement said.
Services not be affected are the Hope for Wellness help line, First Nations and Child and Family Services, support to Indigenous businesses, emergency management and funding programs.
Some programs that will be affected include getting, renewing or replacing a status card, Indian status, Non-insured health benefits submission of a request under Jordan's Principle, the Supporting Inuit children program and treaty annuities, estates and trust.
Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada will maintain all essential services, including the Indian Residential Schools crisis centre, support for hunting, harvesting and community-led food programs, accessing retail subsidy, treaty and negotiations, though there may be delays.