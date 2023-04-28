The summer following my first year teaching in 1973, five of us enrolled in the Teacher Training Program offered by the University of Quebec at Chicoutimi.
That fall I got a job at Kateri School teaching grades 1, 2, and 3. I taught Mohawk as a second language for 15 minutes a day for each of six classes.
After a few years, there was a decision made. We had to do something a little more drastic. We were not getting speakers the way we hoped. So, in the year 1979, Kanien’kéha immersion started at the nursery/kindergarten level and would continue up to grade 4. When immersion reached grade two, I left the second language program and went into a total immersion grade two.
And along the way, I was still studying and still learning everything about teaching. It took me 10 years part-time to get my degree.
I had a blast at that grade two. I had a great bunch of kids, eager to learn. We had so much fun. We used to put on skits that I would translate into Kanien’kéha. I learned a few Mohawk legends and used those in skits.
I always chose the legends that had a little bit of humour.
For one of the skits we put on, “Why we have so many dogs in Kahnawake,” I had the kids make all their own dog masks. My artistic husband made a pattern for the dog masks, and a huge serpent. I had the kids assemble to colour and decorate their masks however they wanted.
When we were up on stage, at a certain time, they all came barking in, chasing the serpent back behind the stage!
*
Sha’kohseraié:rite’ tiotohseratierénhton tsi wa’kherihónnien’ wa’tiokenhnhón:ti’ né:ne 1972 shiiohserá:te, wísk niiátion ia’akwatatshennínion’te’ aiakwatéweienste’ aiakhirihónnien’ ne Tianontarí:kon tsi ionterihwaienstahkhwa’kó:wa Chicoutimi tsi nón:we ionkwatasharón:tahkwe’. Ne thó: shikakwí:te ontio’tenhseraién:ta’ne’ ne Katerí: tsi ionterihwaienstáhkhwa’, wa’kherihónnien’ 1, 2, tánon’ 3 tsi kahiá:ton. Wa’kherihónnien’ Kanien’kéha né:ne tekeníhaton raotiwén:na wískshon iawén:re nikahseriiè:take thia’tewenhniserá:ke ne 6 nikanèn:rake. Tohkára niiohserá:ke ohnà:ken, ia’tkarihwaién:ta’ne’ ne ó:nen’k tsi sénha ísi’ nón:we eniakhirihónnien’. Iah tehonahronkha’onhátiene’ tsi ní:ioht tsi ionkwahrhá:rehkwe’. Né: ká:ti’, 1979 shiiohserá:te, aóskon Kanien’kéha tontáhsawen’ Nursery tánon’ kindergarten ratíhawe tánon’ ienwatahsónteren’ tsi niió:re 4 tsi kahiá:ton. Sha’kaníhara’ne’ tékeni tsi kahiá:ton, takatia’tará:ko’ tsi kherihonnién:ni tekeniháton raotiwén:na, ok takatáhsawen’ aóskon Onkwehonwehnéha wa’kherihónnien’ tékeni tsi kahiá:ton. Tánon’ tsi nikarì:wes, shé:kon wakateweienstonhátiene’ tánon’ wakeweientehta’onhátiene’ tsi ní:tsi akherihónnien’. Oié:ri niiohserá:ke niahà:ke’ tsi wa’katéweienste’ tsi niió:re wa’tié:na’ akhiatónhsera’ tsi wa’tkatóhetste’. Akwáh onkon’wéskwen’ tsi wa’kherihónnen’ tékeni tsi kahiá:ton. Wakenenhriióhne’ kí:ken ratiksa’okòn:’a, kwah thoti’nikonhratihénthos ahatiweientéhta’ne’. É:so tsi wa’akwaten’nikonhró:ri’. Teiakwatierónnions shes tsi nahò:ten’ wa’tkewennanetáhko’ Kanien’kéha kawennontáhkwen. Tohkára nikaká:rake Onkwehonwehnéha wa’keweientéhta’ne’, ne kí: wa’akwátste’ wa’tiakwatierónnionhwe’. Tió:konte wa’kkarará:ko’ tsi niká:ien né:ne ostón:ha iokarasté:ris. Énska ki’ kí:ken wa’tiakwatierónnionhwe’, “Tsi nontié:ren ionkwanahskwakà:te ne è:rhar Kahnawà:ke”, ronnonhà:’ak wahontatónnien’ è:rhar iontkonwarorókstha’ ne ratiksa’okòn:’a. Tiakenì:teron nia’té:kon ronniánions wahanonión:ni’ ne è:rhar iontkonwarorókstha’ tánon’ kwah ohniare’kó:wa aó:wen. Wa’kheia’tarò:roke’ ne ratiksa’okòn:’a ahónhsohwe’ tánon’ tahatiierónnion’ ne rontkonwarorókstha’ tsi nihón:nehre’. Tsi kahswen’karakaratá:ton shiákwe’skwe’, kwató:ken’k ne nikahá:wi, akwé:kon tahontáweia’te’ tahatihnhiià:ne’, tánon’ ohnà:ken nonkwá:ti takonwáhsere’ ne ohniare’kó:wa!