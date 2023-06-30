NORTH PERTH – A Set7 update was given at the June 19 North Perth council meeting. Jessica McLean, North Perth’s manager of strategic initiatives, introduced Carmen Reis, the Set7 project manager, at the council meeting so Reis could give an update on the strategic work that has been done as well as next steps related to the future of this initiative.
“We just wanted to let you know how Set7 went this year, what we’ve accomplished and to give you the business background of where we are now and where we need to go,” started Reid.
She discussed the impact of Set7 in the community, a current business situation analysis, opportunities and value creation, barriers, expenses and revenues, alternatives and next steps.
“So if we had to look at what the impact of Set7 has been this year on the community, it’s been pretty impactful I would say. We got lots of people employed, we used training as a vehicle to help people actually start their own businesses,” stated Reis.
Next up, McLean took the floor to discuss her report on next steps and a budget amendment.
“As council is aware, the Municipality of North Perth received just over $1.8 million in funding in 2022 for the development of a regional Technology and Skills Learning Hub, now branded as Set7 Skills and Technology North Perth and Region (“Set7”), through round two of Ontario’s Skills Development Fund (SDF). As demonstrated in the previous presentation by Set7 Project Manager Carmen Reis, year one of the Set7 project was extremely successful. Initial training targets were surpassed, vulnerable populations were supported (e.g., unemployed, underemployed, newcomers, women, etc.), and various new businesses were created across the region (e.g., home daycares, etc.),” explained McLean in her report.
After following direction from the council in December 2022, staff submitted a funding application to round three of the SDF to support the learning hub between 2023-2026.
The Set7 initiative was included in the 2023 North Perth budget based on the notion that the round three SDF funding request would be awarded. However, staff received correspondence in May that North Perth’s application was not selected for funding.
Therefore, council had a decision to make.
The purpose of McLean’s report was to receive council’s direction on the future of the project as well as direction on a proposed 2023 budget amendment.
There are four options for the future of Set7. These include: the municipality operates Set7 alone; municipality operates it with a partner(s); municipality outsources it to a management company, or; begins to wind down and close Set7 after 2023.
Staff recommended a hybrid of the first and second options.
“This would include the municipality continuing to operate Set7 for the remainder of 2023-24, with the Set7 steering committee engaging in discussions and implementing steps to procure a partnership(s). The goal would be to have a partnership established by the end of 2024,” stated the report.
As for next steps, there would be a need to hire project staff, as the contract for Reis concludes at the end of June, therefore it was recommended that the municipality hire a training coordinator to continue the administrative and coordination functions of Set7. However, capacity limits do not allow for the coordination work to be absorbed by existing municipal staff.
The next step would be partnership outreach and establishment, as several potential partners have been identified by the Set7 steering committee conversations with potential partners will be initiated following direction from Council on the preferred future option for the initiative.
“It is the vision of the Set7 Steering Committee that Set7 partners with other established training partners and services to create a regional training organization. It’s anticipated that this partnership would eventually take the form of a non-profit organization or social enterprise. This would allow the municipality to take on the role of supporter of the regional training organization rather than operator of Set7, with council and municipal staff removed from the operational aspects of the organization,” explained McLean in her report.
Further, since the SDF round three application was unsuccessful an amendment to the 2023 budget is being requested through the allocation of $75,000 to the Set7 project. These funds would come from strategic initiatives reserves and would support project staffing costs.
“Additionally, the project will utilize approximately $150,000 per year for 2023 and 2024 in reserve funds that are attributable to year one of the project. This includes SDF Round 2 funds that were allocated to municipal departments/divisions for services that support the operation of Set7.”
Further, with partnership development and potential transition of Set7 to a regional training organization, it is anticipated that an annual grant contribution would be requested from the Municipality of North Perth to support the organization.
“Several revenue-producing activities will also be implemented immediately and in the coming year. This includes charging fees for courses offered by Set7, as well as licensing and selling the curriculum that Set7 has developed. The training coordinator will also support the Set7 Steering Committee in identifying and applying for relevant grant funding opportunities that are applicable to Set7’s purpose and activities,” explained the report.
The continuation and growth of Set7 aligns with the strategic priorities of council and the municipality in terms of youth retention/attraction and workforce development. The Set7 steering committee will seek out partnerships and/or training opportunities with post-secondary institutions that will allow Set7 to offer training/skills development in various sectors.”
Next, it was council’s turn to provide direction and feedback to staff in regards to the project.
“I just feel at this point, I would like to see a more clear direction for Set7 before we invest $75,000 at this time,” expressed Coun. Lee Anne Andriessen.
She then recommended deferring, until there is a better understanding of what partnerships could be obtained.
“I’m quite concerned…I feel like there’s not enough concrete direction at this time to make that kind of investment yet,” explained Andriessen.
McLean then explained a more concrete business plan is being developed currently.
“I’m going to support this because the money already in reserves at this point. I’m okay with moving ahead and seeing if we can create something out of this,” expressed Coun. Matt Duncan.
The resolution proposed that council directed staff to continue the municipal operation of Set7, with partnerships being brought forward for council’s consideration by December 31, 2024.
Coun. Dave Johnston asked for more regular updates prior to their final partnership decision in 2024.
“If we don’t support this, the project is dead. Which I don’t really want to give up on yet,” explained Johnston.
Mayor Todd Kasenberg then suggested a clause to the resolution that council receives half-year updates until a final report in regards to partnership ascertainment is presented.
The vote was then passed 8-1 with Coun. Marc Noordam voting against.