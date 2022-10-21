BRUCE COUNTY – The Brant Tract went to the dogs on Saturday, Oct. 15 – and the dogs loved it.
The Sleddog Sports Association of Southwestern Ontario held timed trials all day at the Brant Tract. Cold, wet winds didn’t deter the dogs or humans – both have raced under considerably worse conditions.
There were about 20 people with 40 teams – some competitors brought more than one team - for several different classes of the timed trials – three-and four-dog rig, canicross, one- and two-dog bikejoring, and one- and two-dog scooter.
In canicross (canine, plus cross country) the dog is attached to the runner’s waist with a bungee leash.
In bikejoring, a one- or two-dog team pulls a bike. Scooter is a version of this.
While the northern breeds – husky, malamute, Samoyed, etc. – were present at the Brant Tract event, sled-dog racing isn’t confined to these breeds. One competitor, Caitlynn Dick of Gerry, New York, raced with a small but energetic dachshund named Skelos.
The next event on the SSASO calendar is the Inverhuron Dryland Sled Dog Derby Nov. 5 and 6.
SSASO is a not-for-profit sled dog association dedicated to the education and preservation of sled dogs and physical literacy through harness activities for both humans and canines. The association focuses on the history and development of the working sled dog and provides information and support for people interested in getting started in the sport.
SSASO also promotes good sled dog care and welfare. Main goals are safety for the dogs, mushers and spectators.