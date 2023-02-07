Cavan Monaghan Township Mayor Matthew Graham says the municipality is exploring new technologies and strategic partnerships to address its future water and wastewater servicing needs and doesn’t need help from the City of Peterborough.
“The city’s large, aging and massively expensive infrastructure is no longer the only way to bring servicing to lands and we think there is amazing potential for more cost-effective and environmentally sensitive technologies to come online far sooner than the old ways of doing things,” Graham told The Examiner in an interview.
At a recent Peterborough city council meeting, councillors voted during budget talks to defer plans to upgrade sewer and water services at the Peterborough Airport until boundaries are redrawn between the city and the township.
The city has been talking about annexing Cavan Monaghan land for more than 20 years as way for it to provided serviced employment lands.
Northcrest Ward Coun. Dave Haacke brought forward the motion, saying the city should use whatever tools it has to get township land, suggesting a deal where the city can “trade some services” for a redrawn boundary.
But Graham is not interested.
“My position is not in support of annexation because, quite simply, the annexation of lands does nothing to help address the needs of the Township of Cavan Monaghan and our residents,” he said in an email.
Haacke noted that the city receives economic benefits from the city-owned airport but Cavan Monaghan Township receives airport property taxes, since it is located there. Graham said the airport tax revenue seems to always be incorrectly reported.
In 2022, the Cavan Monaghan tax revenue from the airport lands was just over $118,000 and for Peterborough County it was just over $59,000, he said, while the education portion was $112,000.
“If there is any expectation that there are significant revenues that could offset any of the millions of dollars in the proposed enhancements that is just absolutely not true and we have provided this information to city staff,” Graham said.
He said he does not know how needed service expansions are at the airport, because “neither our township or the County of Peterborough has been included in these discussions, or been shared the information.”
“I think it is important to clarify the history regarding previous annexation discussions. After four years of good-faith negotiations, there was a memorandum of understanding reached and agreed to by the Township of Cavan Monaghan, the County of Peterborough and the City of Peterborough,” he said.
The city, however, decided to not go ahead with the agreement, the township “moved on to address our own growth and priorities,” Graham said.
At another meeting in January, Peterborough city councillors decided to invite a Peterborough County councillor to sit on the municipal airport advisory committee, but the position will be reconsidered annually by city council and the county will be expected to come up with a plan within six months showing how it hopes to help pay for airport growth.
The county has requested a seat on the committee.
Graham said it is appropriate that both the county and Cavan Monaghan Township are included, not as a significant gesture on the part of the city, but because it is the right thing to do.
“Meaningful regional economic development requires honest and respectful participation for everyone involved,” he said.
“It also requires a commitment to pursue outcomes that are beneficial to all parties involved in the region as a whole. I know the eight townships in the County of Peterborough are all committed to working together, but I have not seen that same attitude and respect from the City of Peterborough, which is unfortunate.”
— with files from Joelle Kovach
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.