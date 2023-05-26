BROCKTON – The Ontario Land Tribunal has decided in favour of Lake Rosalind property owners, Larry and Ellie Lantz, to increase lot coverage to construct a new single detached dwelling with attached garage. The property fronts on the lake.
The municipality of Brockton had approved the zoning bylaw amendment application on March 8, 2022; that decision was appealed by Rhonda Mauer.
When the matter came before Brockton council, a number of residents spoke against the plans for the new house and garage, saying it would impede the view of the lake from their properties.
The OLT decision, delivered by Bita M. Rajaee, stated concerns included “environmental impacts, over-intensification, lake sustainability, impacts on present and future residents of the neighbourhood, impacts on views, inconsistency with applicable policies, precedent being set for larger buildings, parking concerns, concern regarding short term rental use, and over-population.”
Presently on the property is a small structure which will be removed. There used to be a one-and-a-half storey home on the property. The owners plan to build a two-storey home with an attached three-car garage.
The Ontario Land Tribunal determined the proposed use “is permitted under the current existing Inland Lake designation” of the property, and the house and garage “would be similar to some houses in the area.”
Regarding the impact on view, the Tribunal accepted evidence presented that indicated “any development would have an impact on view, and that this proposed development would not have an ‘unacceptable impact.’”
In fact, the Tribunal agreed that the proposed development “represents an improvement on the subject property. It would move the septic system further away from the water, replace old building stock with new building stock, and remedy issues that currently exist due to the significant elevations on this property.”
The tribunal determined the proposed development meets legislative requirements.
The tribunal ordered that the appeal be dismissed.