Julia Kozlof celebrated her 100th birthday last December and received another present almost six months later.
Fourteen vintage cars from the Windsor Area Street Rods came to the Village on the Ridge on June 8 to continue Julia’s celebration as a Centenarian.
“There’s a lot of nice cars,” Julia said as she gazed at the vintage cars parked in front of the retirement home in her honour.
Residents from the Village joined Julia getting a close-up look at the types of vintage vehicles from the 50s and 60s they likely drove themselves back in the day.
It was her daughter Kathy Cowlin’s idea to bring the Windsor Car Club to the Village on the Ridge.
“We had a big party here for her 100th birthday,” Cowlin said as her mother turned 100 on Dec. 30.
Kathy and her husband Fred, who live in Amherstburg, often drive to Ridgetown to visit Julia in their vintage cars.
“We show up in interesting-looking cars, and they (residents and staff at The Village) will ask if we ever have more cars that could come,” Kathy said.
The Cowlins belong to the Windsor club, which often does ‘drive-bys’ at senior homes in the Windsor area, with upwards of two dozen vintage vehicles participating.
Carl Guerrieri, rally organizer of the club, set up the rare trip outside of Essex County to come to Ridgetown on the morning of June 8 and also visited the Blenheim Community Village and Iler Lodge in Essex.
“We’re joking; it’s vintage cars and my vintage mother who lives in the home,” Kathy said. “She’s 100, but she’s still pretty sharp.”
“The other day, I told her I ran into someone in front of the Ridgetown paper, and right away, she went, ‘Oh, the Independent,’ stated Kathy. “She’s amazing.”
Julia came over on a boat from Czechoslovakia in 1927 with her mother, Marie Mozjis and father, Joseph, to join their husband and father, Joseph Mojzis Sr., as they lived in the Fletcher area.
Julia and Fred Kozlof were married in 1947 and eventually moved to Blenheim.
Fred was just shy of his 98th birthday when he passed away in 2012, and Julia moved to the Village on the Ridge in 2018.
“Mom was always very smart, way beyond her Grade 8 education,” Kathy said. “She got her driver’s license, worked various farms picking any fruit or vegetable in the Blenheim area to supplement the family income to afford trips and the kids’ secondary education.”
Kathy said her mother is a cancer survivor, had two heart attacks and has had her hips and knees replaced.
“She still has a great memory, but her vision is impaired, and she has severe arthritis, but she just keeps on ticking,” Kathy said.
Julia loves to listen to the stories of other residents and their families.
“Everyone loves her smile,” Kathy said. “She cannot believe she is now 100.”
Julia received certificates from Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and recently from King Charles III. Both framed copies were on display and drew just as much attention as the vintage cars from the residents and visitors.