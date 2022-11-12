Blake Ellis/Local Journalism Initiative Photo
Hillsdale Cemetery in Petrolia has a somber display, which highlights how many veterans are interned in the cemetery as we acknowledge them and their sacrifice on Remembrance Day. Field of Crosses is a memorial project organized by the Margaret Stokes Chapter of the Imperial Order Daughters of the Empire (IODE). Jean Windover, the IODE war services officer, said there were 465 crosses on display in the first year of the project. Since then, more crosses have been added as more veterans were discovered in the cemetery. This is the fifth year for the Field of Crosses. IODE members, as well as members of the Petrolia Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, helped to assemble the crosses in the morning of Nov. 2. The Field of Crosses will remain until Nov. 12.