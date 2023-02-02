The Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrows at Cudworth had its beginnings over 100 years ago. Oral history tells of a wandering light that kept appearing on a high hill just west of the village of Cudworth in 1908-09. During the early summer of 1909, a light appeared to three small children as they were tending cattle near the hill. To the little boy, the light embodied a vision of a barefooted, beautiful young bride, dressed in white, with a bright gold cross attached to the end of a chain. When the young boy tried to pick up the cross that was trailing on the ground, the vision disappeared. Several other people witnessed the bright light as well, but it was only the little boy to whom the light transformed into an apparition.
The little boy died the following year from wounds inflicted by a wild cat, while the two little girls who had been with him grew up and married. Legend has it that as his body was being transported to the cemetery, the people in the funeral procession observed a cloud following them. It was, otherwise, a bright day, with not the slightest indication of a rainstorm.
Reportedly, the young woman appeared a total of five times, once with an infant in her arm. Still, others who did not see the actual apparition, saw unexplained phenomena, namely, grass rapidly moving at the site on a calm day; an aura or glow of light surrounding the hill at the time of the vision and after it had ended.
Located on the N.E. corner of Section 35, Township 40, Range 27, west of Second Meridian, the hill originally was bald on the top and the south side and wooded on the north. Interest in the hill died down over time until 1937, one of the driest and most grasshopper-infested years of the Depression. One farmer, an eyewitness to the 1909 hill-glow, had a dream in which an old man instructed him to place an old cross at the site of the vision. The cross was lying behind the belfry of a church (which church is not mentioned in written accounts). If he did so, the old man in the dream told him, then it would rain. The message in the dream persisted in the farmer’s mind until he carried out the request, with the time being towards six o’clock in the evening. Within a few hours, rain clouds appeared and it rained from 9.30 pm until midnight. He also set up the first wooden altar on the hill with a picture of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the area on the summit of the hill was staked off.
To our knowledge, there has never been any official church investigation of the happenings at the hill at Cudworth.
In the late 1940’s, Rev. Cyril Lotocky, pastor of the district, became interested in the hill and the pilgrimages that occurred to the hill each summer and it was during this time that a wooden chapel was constructed on the west side of the hill. Lotocky made a requested of the Bishop for permission to erect a memorial at the site. Permission was granted to hold a Tridiem mission fifty days after Pentecost and to build a chapel and stations of the cross as well. The timing correlated to the initial events of 1909 which occurred in the tenth week after Easter. Further development of the site was carried out by Assistant pastor Rev. Jerome Lashkewich who beautified the site with trees and shrubs. He also supervised the improvement of the road circling the hill and also the construction of the new stations of the cross. A well was dug on top of the hill and the chapel was enlarged by moving and attaching St. Demetrius church to it. The property was enlarged and fenced off, grass seeded and picnic facilities set up.
The Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrows is the second-oldest Marian shrine in Saskatchewan after Our Lady of Lourdes- St Laurent Shrine established in 1881. Historically, the site has drawn well over one thousand ‘pilgrims’ from Friday to Sunday of the tenth week following Easter, however, these eventually pilgrimages dwindled and came to an end and the site fell into disrepair. Finally, in 2018 the site was officially declared closed to the public for safety reasons. In an Eparchy new item on their website the following statement was found relating to the Shrine.
We, the Eparchy and stakeholders, recognize that this is holy ground.
The site has spiritual and historical significance, and we will act to preserve this heritage.
The Stations of the Cross and the statues on the hill will be preserved on site to the best of our ability.
In the spring of 2018, a committee was struck and tours of the site were held. Following consultation and consideration, the committee moved forward with the removal of the Sacred Items to the Eparchial Sacred Items Catalogue and to the Holy Eucharist Church in Cudworth