Thunder Bay, Ont. — Entrepreneurs in the Westfort business district have been transforming the Westfort Business Association into the new not-for-profit organization now called the Westfort Village Association. The reformed association has been actively rebranding the shopping areas and building business growth in the historical district in Thunder Bay. Aaron Gillingham, president of The Sal restaurant, called the association “the heartbeat” that keeps the events and initiatives of the Westfort business owners alive. “We’re trying to improve Westfort,” Gillingham said. “We did a little bit of a rebrand and a shuffle in the last few years taking steps to improve the business area.” The association is a collective group of area business owners that volunteer their time to improve the neighbourhood. “Westfort doesn’t have a (Business Improvement Area) as the waterfront does,” he said. “The Westfort Village Association is essentially the same thing, we just don’t have the city funding. A (Business Improvement Area) is like a registered organization with the city where, as building owners, you pay a portion of your property taxes. We are the business association — essentially like a smaller version of a BIA — and we’re in growth mode right now.” Gillingham has noticed growth in the area’s business sector. “We’re getting busier each year and the association is stronger now than it has been in years past,” he said. “There’s more involvement, more volunteers that are attending meetings and taking part and showing interest in improving the neighbourhood. We’re putting our foot on the gas a little more, taking the steps and putting more money into events like our street fair and our Westfort Wonderland.” New businesses such as Lewk Clothing, Dough Bagel Co. and Canada Paula Brasil have joined the ranks among renowned businesses such as Swartz Fine Fashions and JB Evans, filling up vacant spaces. “It’s very cool to see businesses that are choosing to come to Westfort. We’re almost getting close to full occupancy right now and there’s not a lot of real estate available anymore,” Gillingham said. “Nowadays, during the day, it’s a very bustling neighbourhood.” Textile artist, Ana Paula Brasil, owner of Canada Paula Brasil, is one of the newest additions to the business community having opened her gallery, boutique and classroom this past June. She says Westfort is a great place to start a business for many reasons, especially for walkability. “We have a lot of people walking outside and coming in to visit my textile art gallery,” Brasil said, adding that she became a member of the Westfort Village Association even before she opened her doors. “I’m new to the city and the neighbourhood and everything I needed to know from garbage pickup to the street fair, the association helped.” This past weekend, the association hosted its annual street fair that saw hundreds of visitors to the area. Gillingham called the last year a “very busy comeback year.” “We were feeling it out to see if demand was still there, and it certainly was,” he said. “We pivoted to a street sale where it was a much smaller scale and businesses were able to put items on discounts and generate whatever kind of business they could. This year we expanded to make it more of an entertainment event. We got a bigger stage, better bands, a bigger beer garden and we are spending more on kid’s activities like a petting zoo in a kid zone with all types of games and a dunk tank. It was a huge hit and very busy.” Meanwhile, the village association is hard at work preparing for their Westfort Christmas Wonderland. “We all had really cool painted windows and people offered Christmas discounts and specials,” Gillingham said. “These last few years it’s expanded and we now have Santa and the Grinch, Christmas caroling, toasted s’mores and sled dog rides for the kids up and down Frederica Street.” Ahead into next spring, the association will start beautifying the street by improving the aesthetics and “doing whatever they can” for business support. “It’s our objective to improve Westfort in any way we can and support our businesses and we’re looking forward to putting our heads together and getting after it,” Gillingham said.
Optimism shines in Westfort
- Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chronicle-Journal
