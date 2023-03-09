The long-awaited Woodstock Town Square upgrade project should begin this spring, says Woodstock CAO Andrew Garnett.
After awarding the tender for paving bricks and sand, which he explained was the second last approval needed, Garnett said at the Feb. 28 council meeting he hoped to see work begin as soon as possible.
"The goal will be to get on the square soon," Garrett said in response to a question from Coun. Jeff Bradbury.
Noting weather could be a factor, the CAO said work may have to wait until May.
Council unanimously approved awarding the tender for the supply and delivery of Pre-Cast Concrete Paving Units and Polymeric Sand to House of Stone Limited for $57,740.12, including GST. That was the lowest of two bids, with Shaw Group submitting a bid of $61,944.75, with GST.
Garnett explained the council must approve one more tender to complete purchases for the $700,000 project.
The town and the province, through the Regional Development Commission, will equally share the cost of the downtown refurbishment project.
During the RDC partnership announcement in September 2022, Garnett said the project includes water and sewer upgrades, replacing the brick and concrete, adding new lights, benches, and trees and enhancing the square's appearance.
He said the scope of the work includes the entire square, stretching along the east side of Main Street to Harvey Street.
During the tender approval at the Feb. 28 council meeting, Garnett said securing the lights for the project could take extra time, noting "they are not an off-the-shelf thing."
During the September announcement, Downtown Woodstock BIA president John Thompson said business owners welcome the refurbishment.
"It will not only address the safety concerns of the deteriorating concrete and brickwork but will also ensure better accessibility for the public, create a welcoming and inviting community gathering space where we can host events, and help all downtown businesses by attracting local residents and tourists alike," he said.