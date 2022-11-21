The Halton Regional Police Service has appealed for witnesses to come forward as it is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in Oakville.
Police said that on November 17, 2022, at approximately 4:00 in the morning, a group of male suspects (undetermined how many) approached the victim who was in his vehicle in an underground parking lot in the area of Bishops Gate and Pilgrims Way in Oakville.
The suspects attempted to get into the vehicle before the victim was able to drive away. As the victim fled the underground parking lot, the police said, several gunshots were fired towards the vehicle.
The victim was able to get to a place of safety and notify police.
No physical injuries were sustained in this incident, whereas the suspects fled the area in awaiting vehicles (no vehicle descriptions were obtained).
The suspects were described as males, wearing dark clothing and masks.
Investigators have now appealed to anyone who was in the area on November 17 at approximately 4:00 am and witnessed the incident, or has dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.