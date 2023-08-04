Anlin Poly, a social service student at Fleming College in Peterborough, drove his 2017 Dodge Charger to the Walmart store at the Parkway Centre plaza at Lansdowne Street West and The Parkway in Peterborough.
Heavy rains from the severe thunderstorms passing through the Peterborough area had already started to pour down when Poly entered the store. But he went about his shopping, grabbing some items before heading back out to his parked car.
Nothing could have prepared him for what he saw next.
His vehicle, Poly’s own mode of transportation, was partially submerged in feet of water.
“The water came in and my engine got locked out,” he told The Examiner.
Poly attempted to start his car to no avail. All he could do was grab some belongings from inside the car, call some friends to help — and watch as his car flooded.
“I didn’t expect this. I’m kind of shocked because these things never happen. I just came for shopping and then this happened,” Poly said.
“I don’t know what to do.”
About five cars in the plaza parking lot met the same fate. One car owner — knee deep in water — pushed his vehicle out of the flooded parking lot as best he could. But most vehicle owners could only stand and watch from afar.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.