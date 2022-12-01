As superheroes go, Captain Clay, The Mole and Wonder Worm may not be household names.
But these subterranean all-stars perform life-saving work every day to keep soil healthy and productive.
Soil Superheroes — a travelling exhibit from the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum in Ottawa — started its national tour last month at the Delhi Tobacco Museum and Heritage Centre in Norfolk County.
The exhibit teaches visitors about soil science and explores how human activities like farming, forestry and urban sprawl affect the dirt that sustains our planet.
“It’s about environmental sustainability, stewardship of farmlands, gardening, and a new way of understanding how complex soil really is,” said Andrew Moore, the Delhi museum’s assistant curator.
“Most people, if they’re not farmers, they think it’s just dirt. But there’s so many different components to it.”
Using bilingual displays, colourful illustrations and multimedia elements, the interactive exhibit digs into how earthworms, fungi, bacteria and other microorganisms contribute to soil health and produce the food we eat.
At the “discovery cart,” kids can make colourful bracelets and peer into a microscope at samples of clay, silt and sandy soil to see how their composition varies and how each is best suited for different crops.
The exhibit’s colourful cartoon illustrations, eye-catching videos and plethora of buttons are aimed at kids, but Moore said visitors of all ages will learn something new.
While leading schools tours, Moore talks about how little of Canada’s land is suitable for agriculture — a timely lesson in light of the debate over disappearing farmland and building on the Greenbelt.
“At the same time, our cities are growing and our greenbelts are shrinking,” Moore said.
“(Students) can understand that there’s not an infinite amount of (farmland) and we have to look at new ways of managing the land, because we’re just going to run out.”
Moore said Soil Superheroes, which closes Dec. 17, is “the perfect exhibit for Norfolk” considering the county’s status as Canada’s most diverse farming region, a reputation owed in large part to Norfolk’s sandy soil.
Visitors keen on agriculture will learn how synthetic fertilizer differs from compost and how no-till farming and cover crops can improve soil health. To avoid soil compaction — which blocks root growth and inhibits water absorption — some farmers use GPS technology to ensure they are not continually driving heavy equipment over the same patch of land.
“This (exhibit) is showing that there is a new way of looking at farming to reduce the amount of pesticides and fertilizers needed, and to look at how erosion can take out the nutrients,” Moore said.
“It’s important for modern farmers to get into these things.”
The travelling exhibit has “breathed new life” into the Delhi museum by bringing younger visitors through the doors, Moore added.
“We’re starting a new generation that will have memories of this place,” he said.