The government of Canada has announced a temporary lifting of the 20-hour-per-week cap on the number of hours that eligible post-secondary students are allowed to work off-campus while class is in session.
The move is aimed at addressing current labor needs as employers across Canada are facing unprecedented challenges in finding and retaining the workers they need during this period of economic recovery and growth.
The announcement was made by Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.
From November 15, 2022, until December 31, 2023, international students who are in Canada and who have off-campus work authorization on their study permit will not be restricted by the 20-hour-per-week rule.
Foreign nationals who have already submitted a study permit application, as of today, will also be able to benefit from this temporary change, provided their application is approved.
This measure will provide many international students with a greater opportunity to gain valuable work experience in Canada, and will increase the availability of workers to sustain Canada’s post-pandemic growth.
Canada currently hosts more than 500,000 international students who are potentially available to work additional hours.
Study permit holders are still expected to balance their study and work commitments, as those who stop studying or reduce course loads to only study part-time are not eligible to work off-campus.
“With the economy growing at a faster rate than employers can hire new workers, Canada needs to look at every option so that we have the skills and workforce needed to fuel our growth. Immigration will be crucial to addressing our labour shortage”, said Sean Fraser.
“By allowing international students to work more while they study, we can help ease pressing needs in many sectors across the country, while providing more opportunities for international students to gain valuable Canadian work experience and continue contributing to our short-term recovery and long-term prosperity.”
Ali Ahmad, an international student from Pakistan, who is currently studying in an Ottawa university, welcomed the move. He said whereas he was already working about 20 hours a week, he could manage a few extra hours. “The decision will help us make some extra money, which as anyone can understand, is always a happy thing for international students”, he said.
Zhang Lou, another student from China, was of the same opinion. “Since the ban is being lifted for almost 13 months, this will significantly help students from different countries to support themselves during a major part of their studies”, she said.