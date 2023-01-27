WALKERTON – Jan. 17 marked the annual meeting of the Walkerton Agricultural Society, and MPP Lisa Thompson made the trip from Queen’s Park to attend.
Thompson presented a cheque for $54,300, on behalf of the Ontario Trillium Foundation, for a new roof for the agricultural centre building.
The present flat roof is deteriorating. A press release from the agricultural society stated, “The new roof will allow continuation of various programs, services and events held in the centre for the community, and when completed, will give area residents improved access to programs and events for years to come.”
Thompson said, “This investment by the Ontario Trillium Foundation… is great news for many in our community. It ensures that the space remains safe and accessible for all.”
The agricultural centre is used for a wide range of programs and activities, from meetings to celebrations, and from fundraisers to sports.
Local sports organizations will continue to use the building as a badly-needed second ice pad. Thanks to the OTF grant, there won’t be issues with rain or melting snow.
The press release included a statement by Morgan Inglis, president of the Walkerton Agricultural Society.
“The impact of the OTF grant cannot be overstated,” he said. “Our building will have no future issues with water damage, therefore we can serve our community better.”
He went on to congratulate the OTF on “40 years of granting and building healthy and vibrant communities across the province.”
The cheque presentation was only one of the meeting’s highlights. The meeting also included the presentation of service awards.
Those honoured included Inglis (55 years); Jim McKague and Anna Oehring (50 years); Barb Ernest (45 years); Jeff McKee, Ken Schlorff, Eugenia Zettler, Gail Dupuis and Ferne Abell (40 years); Bill Ernest (35 years – the award was presented to Bill’s family); Mary Zister (30 years); Joan Wilhelm (28 years); Michelle Phillippi and Francis Zettler (25 years); Rob McKee (20 years); and Katherine Phillippi (10 years).
As might be expected, the main topic of conversation during dinner and following the awards presentation wasn’t past triumphs, but future plans.
“You’ve got something special going on here,” said Thompson, who recalled, from the viewpoint of a person who’d grown up with the Belgrave School Fair, how the Little Royal was always the “cool” fair to attend for the wider community. “It was cool to be here.”
She commended the volunteers for their work with the agricultural society.
“You’re keeping a pillar of the community alive,” said Ontario’s agriculture minister.