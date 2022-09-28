The Swan Hills School Council held their Sept. 21 meeting in the school's Flex Room.
School Trustee Report
Board Elections
The Pembina Hills School Board held elections for the positions of Board Chair and Vice Chair at their first meeting for the 2022 –2023 school year. They re-elected Judy Lefebvre as Board Chair and elected Sherry Allen as Vice Chair.
Salary Adjustment for Non-Union Staff
The Government of Alberta reached a settlement with the Alberta Teacher’s Association in May 2022 with an included cost of living increase. The Board passed a motion to add a 1.75% increase to Appendix A of the Non-Union Staff salary grids as of Sept. 1, 2022, with a further 2% increase in Sept. 2023.
Retention Allowance for Bus Drivers
To assist with continued difficulties in recruiting and retaining qualified school bus drivers, the Board Chair will request that the provincial government authorize the Pembina Hills School Division to implement a retention allowance for union and non-union bus drivers. This retention allowance will be in addition to the approved bus driver compensation rates for 2022 – 2023. The Board will also request that the implementation of wage increases be moved up from Jun. 2023 to Sept. 2022.
2023 International Trips Approved
The international trips for Barrhead Composite High School senior students (Italy/Greece during spring break) and photography students (London in May) were approved in principle by the Board.
Internal Division School Processes Running Smoothly
According to the Internal Audit Accountability Report presented by Assistant Secretary-Treasurer Veronica Lindquist, the practices and procedures in all of the Division’s schools are “achieving a high level of acceptability.”
Board To Meet With Public School Boards Association Representatives
The Board will meet with Public School Boards Association representatives at their meeting on Sept. 28 to discuss joining the association.
Long Service Awards Presented
Vice Chair Sherry Allen presented long service awards to Trish Jinks (10 years), Brett Cooper (20 years), Veronica Lindquist (30 years), Lorraine Allison (50 years), and Darlene Olson (on her retirement).
School Reports
· The Terry Fox run will be on Sept. 22 at 10:45 AM. All community members are welcome. Pembina Pipelines will sponsor a BBQ afterwards.
· School enrollment is at 210 students, including 24 High School students and 17 students in kindergarten.
· There are some new teachers this year and changes in school administration; Justine Hoffman (grades 3, 6), Autumn Taha (Junior/Senior High L.A. + Social), Jes Tabilin (Junior/Senior High Math + Social), Kennedy Matear (grade 2), Sheila Gardiner (Principal), and Kara King (Associate Principal).
· The Students’ Union is up and running; they are already planning the Halloween Howler for Oct. 28 – 29.
· The Junior and Senior volleyball teams have started practicing.
· Character Trait Family groups for grades 1 – 6 will be meeting once a month.
· Truth and Reconciliation Week will include daily activities leading up to Orange Shirt Day on Thursday, Sept. 29.
· The breakfast program will start up again in early November.
Grizzly Cubs
· The Grizzly Cubs will be hosting an adults-only Halloween Dance on Oct. 29. They are looking for several volunteers to help out.
· The new jerseys have come in and have been sorted. There was a mix-up, and only men’s sizes were ordered. They are working on a solution so that Div. 2 gets new jerseys as well.
· The Purdy’s chocolates fundraiser will go ahead in Nov., to be delivered in Dec. before Christmas.
· The perogies fundraiser will be held in the spring.
· The Grizzly Cubs are looking into a couple of other fundraisers starting in Nov.
· All Grizzly Cubs clothing is 50% off with limited stock still available (mostly youth sizes).
· The Grizzly Cubs are looking for ideas on projects that they could fund. Current ideas include extending the breakfast program, a water bottle filler for the High School students, and vape extinguishers.
PHSD School Board Meeting
Swan Hills School hosted the June 8 School Board meeting, which went well. Board members were impressed by the school and commented on the long drive to get here.
Revisions To Div. 3 & 4 Student Handbooks
Changes to the student handbook are to be presented in November.
Intent To Provide Regular Parent Information Nights
In response to the success of the parent information night on May 3, plans had been in progress to make parent information nights a regular occurrence, but unfortunately, there hasn’t been any funding for this initiative yet.
The next School Council meeting will be on Nov. 16, 2022, at 7:00 PM.