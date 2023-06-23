WALKERTON – A local businessman, Darren Holm, has developed a concept that could make it easier for people to help police make this community safer.
Holm speaks of watching police officers with flashlights walking around dark neighbourhoods, looking to see if there are any buildings with security cameras.
Sometimes that security camera footage can be instrumental in identifying a criminal, helping to locate a missing person, or providing useful information to police.
“This is a way to speed up the process,” Holm said.
What he’s done is create a system that allows someone who has a security camera to list contact information on a secure website that only police can utilize. Rather than conduct a labour-intensive and potentially hazardous search, police can use a cell phone to tap into the site. They then zoom in on the area they want and see blue dots where there are security cameras. The owner’s contact information pops up. Police then contact the owner and ask for consent to review or use the footage. It’s quick, easy and safe, for both the camera owner and police.
Holm noted that it’s purely voluntary every step of the way, from registering the camera to allowing use of the footage.
“It saves police time and resources,” Holm said.
The concept began with a conversation he’d had with an OPP sergeant, who’d commented that it would be nice to have a list of who had security cameras. Holm noted one of his businesses, Walkerton Technology Centre, sells camera systems.
He credits one of his staff members, Ty Arnold, with making the idea into a concrete system that works.
The concept has been launched in Brockton (check Brockton Security Camera Registry); the next step is to launch it in other municipalities.
Holm noted the RCMP in Alberta are starting to use a similar system.