The city believes it has found a way to help residents struggling with foxtail.
Last summer, council heard from residents experiencing large amounts of the weed after seed was blown over from undeveloped lots.
In particular, foxtail gathered in Northridge and Royal Oaks, threatening pets and presenting other challenges, residents claimed.
Photos of yards full of foxtail were presented to city council in September; dryer vents were clogged and pets were falling ill after ingesting the weed.
“We have developed a new method of identifying properties much earlier in the season, essentially through efficient use of our weed inspectors to start that engagement process with landowners well before foxtail have gone to seed,” Kase DeVries, city parks supervisor, told the Operational Services Committee on Nov. 22.
“We've taken what is normally a mid-July complaint and bumped it up to the end of May, hoping we can address these properties much sooner.”
The changes include the development of an internal mapping application for managing sites and sharing information between departments along with weed inspectors beginning their inspections earlier in the year, explained DeVries.
“Historically, what has happened is a foxtail concern may have been raised to enforcement services through a resident complaint (and) that complaint may have taken place sort of mid- or late July when the foxtail is really starting to show their seed heads.
“Enforcement starts to follow up process, but of course, there's a sort of a regulatory clock that takes place and often that clock would surpass the time where the foxtail would go to seed.”
Now, with better communication between weed inspectors and enforcement services, crews will be able to start the regulatory clock much earlier.
DeVries says the new process will gain the city five weeks, which he says will be sufficient time to address the foxtails before they go to seed.
The committee directed administration on Nov. 22 to return with amendments to the Minimum Property Standards Bylaw.
Fines will also be reviewed in the bylaw as the current fine of $1,000 may be significant for a resident but may not cover the cost of remediation for developers.
Though concerned residents had also asked the city to declare foxtail as a noxious weed, administration has recommended against it, indicating it would create unintended consequences for property owners who are not necessarily contributing to the problem.
Additionally, it would add to municipal operations and require additional resources to manage.
Administration said it could find no other municipalities in Alberta that have declared foxtail as a noxious weed.
Coun. Chris Thiessen said he would like to see encouragement that people use alternative methods to control the weed rather than a chemical spray.
“If we were to move foxtail to noxious weed status, the weed inspectors cannot dictate to the landowner what form of control they can use so they could end up spraying, so with the bylaw approach and working through enforcement, we can actually encourage the mowing action,” explained DeVries.
The bylaw is expected to return in the first quarter of 2023 to be enacted before the summer.