The makeup of the 2022 to 2026 West Lincoln council is starting to take shape, now that the chairs of committees and other roles have been allocated.
In a special council meeting on Dec. 5, West Lincoln councillors voted to appoint themselves into the various roles.
Below are the chair and vice-chair appointments for the committees:
Planning/Building/Environmental Committee — Chair: Coun. William Reilly, Vice-Chair: Coun. Terry Bell.
Administration/Finance/Fire Committee — Chair: Coun. Jason Trombetta, Vice-Chair: Coun. Joann Chechalk.
Public Works & Recreation Committee — Chair: Coun. Mike Rehner, Vice-Chair: Coun. Shelley Bradaric.
Appointments to Niagara Region committees were also set, although those committees have not yet been established. The appointments are:
Reilly as the representative on the Niagara Region's Transportation Steering Committee.
Rehner as the representative on the Niagara Road 12 Landfill Site Citizens' Liaison Committee.
Chechalk was also appointed as the alternate for the mayor on the Emergency Operations Centre Management Team.
The council also voted to set the acting mayor rotation calendar. The acting mayor steps in for the mayor whenever she cannot fulfil her duties for whatever reason.
Below is the rotation calendar:
Trombetta — Dec. 1, 2022 to July 31, 2023.
Reilly — Aug. 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
Rehner — April 1 to Nov. 30, 2024.
Chechalk — Dec. 1, 2024 to July 31, 2025.
Bradaric — Aug. 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026.
Bell — April 1 to Nov. 15, 2026.
All of the appointments were due to be ratified at a council meeting on Dec. 12.