A request for statement of qualifications has gone out for Electoral Area B’s recreation and parks master plan with the Regional District of Nanaimo proposing a first draft could be ready by November.
The 10-year plan will provide direction for managing and developing parks and recreation facilities, programs, infrastructure, resources and investment and be the guiding document for the Gabriola Recreation Society, Electoral Area B (Gabriola, Mudge, DeCourcy) Parks and Open Spaces Advisory Committee, RDN board and recreation and parks staff.
Currently Area B has no parks and trails master plan though a recreation service master plan for Gabriola was created in 1995, the RFSQ document says. The 707 Community Park, Coats Marsh Regional Park and Descanso Bay Regional Park each have their own management plan.
As far as the development of the plan, the RDN is proposing the scope for recreation services to include, among other points, researching and reviewing demographics as well as existing and potential partnerships; reviewing and recommending improvements to the way the RDN provides recreation services; reviewing program delivery by the Gabriola Recreation Society as well as the recently completed community recreation facilities inventory; recommendations to enhance existing inventory of sports fields, courts and other amenities; and conducting a needs assessment for inclusive recreation services, programs, amenities and facilities.
Similar tasks are called for for parks services, plus reviewing financial resources impacting the existing parks and trails system as well as environmental information related to parks. The scope would also include determining community wants versus needs and how to balance recreational use of parks and open space with the need to support the conservation and stewardship of the land and water.
The selected consultant will also develop a community engagement strategy and work with a recreation and parks master plan advisory committee. Ultimately, a draft recreation and parks master plan will go to the Gabriola Recreation Society board and Area B POSAC for comment before a plan is finalized.
Following the award of a contract in March, the RDN is proposing the project begin in April with community engagement starting in May or June and a draft ready to present to POSAC in November. A final draft could go to the board of directors in spring 2024.
The RDN has allocated $90,000 plus tax for the completion of the plan. Area B’s master plan will be the first of the electoral areas to get underway. The 2022 region-wide parks and trails master plan recommends that each electoral area have its own plan.