Pembroke -- Dainius Zubrus was the feather in Kevin Ready’s cap of career accomplishments.
Mr. Ready’s resume shone brightly and Zubrus would be up near the top of the list in highlights.
When Terry Olsheski purchased the fabled Pembroke Lumber Kings Tier Two junior hockey team on May 11, 1995, his first hire was Mr. Ready, who moved from Peterborough to Pembroke to take on the job.
Mr. Ready then pursued Mr. Zubrus with a whole lot of gusto to shore up the team up front. Mr. Zubrus had been playing in the Ukraine and Mr. Ready heard about him. He had met the player’s agent, Jay Grossman, in Peterborough some time prior to that.
“When I think of Kevin, I always think of Dainius Zubrus,’’ said Jamie Bramburger, a Kings broadcaster going into his 33rd season this fall and author of the Kings’ book Go Kings Go.
“Kevin worked hard to bring Zubrus to the Lumber Kings at a time when there were very few non-North Americans playing at the Junior A level. Zubrus was an elite player. He joined the Kings as a 17-year-old.’’
He notched 19 goals and 13 assists in 28 games for the Lumber Kings before he was traded to the Caledon Canadians of the GTA’s Metro Junior A league in mid-season.
“Zubrus was drafted in the first round of the 1996 NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. He made the jump from Junior A to the NHL and competed in a Stanley Cup Final with the Flyers, without ever playing a game in major junior or the minor leagues and then went on to almost a 20-year NHL career,’’ Mr. Bramburger told the Leader.
“It’s a remarkable story, and because of Kevin’s efforts, Zubrus is one of the Lumber Kings’ best-known alumni.”
Mr. Ready is being mourned and remembered by family, friends and hockey fans following his death May 26 at Peterborough Regional Medical Centre. He entered the hospital May 24, his condition worsened and he passed away two days later at age 70.
“He went pretty quick. He was very, very sick. He had two infections,’’ his sister, Angela McEachen said. “He was put on a ventilator because fluids were coming into his lungs. I was able to get there in time to see him. His eyes were still open.’’
Mr. Ready spent four seasons as the Kings GM and resigned at the end of the 1998-99 season after the club was swept in the first round of the playoffs.
“This year, the Lumber Kings didn’t perform up to the expectations of many, including me, and while many reasons may be cited, the bottom line is someone has to take responsibility for our lack of success. That individual, I believe, is me as general manager,’’ Mr. Ready said in stepping down. “
“Kevin was an incredible promoter,’’ Mr. Bramburger said. “He always had special events planned to promote the Lumber Kings franchise. He desperately wanted to win a championship with the Kings, but it didn’t work out. You knew he was disappointed when he made the decision to resign as the club’s general manager, but he believed he was doing the right thing.
“He was excited to talk about the twists and turns in his efforts to secure Dainius Zubrus and Dimitri Yakushyn for his hockey club. They were two Ukrainian players who were being scouted by NHL teams and courted by major junior clubs across the country, but Kevin worked hard at building a relationship with their agent, Jay Grossman, convincing him that Pembroke was a great hockey town and his players would get good exposure if they played with the Lumber Kings. I think bringing Zubrus to Pembroke in particular, was his finest moment as GM of the Kings.”
Mr. Ready also was the GM of Cobden’s junior B for one season back in the day, was a scout for the now-defunct Belleville Bulls of the OHL and coached hockey in Boucherville, Quebec for a few years, among other endeavours.
Decades ago, he was a top-notch senior baseball catcher and outfielder for about seven seasons for the Pembroke Pirates of the North Renfrew league and he also played a number of years for ball teams in Peterborough.
Born in Pembroke, he attended Pembroke Collegiate Institute and Fellowes High School in Pembroke before obtaining a diploma in recreation leadership from Fanshawe College in London.
Mrs. McEachen said her brother spent 20 years with Peterborough’s parks and recreation department, ending his tenure there as the manager before retiring. He later spent 13 years selling insurance and annuities for the Knights of Columbus with eight of those years spent in Montreal and five in Arnprior.
Needless to say, Mr. Ready was a busy man during his lifetime that was marred by health issues. He told this writer a few years ago of some of those ailments.
“I had five strokes in one week in 2014,” he said. “After being thoroughly checked over, they found cancer in my kidneys and they operated on that three months later.
“The surgeon told me afterward that if I hadn’t had the strokes, it’s very likely I would be dead. Yes, it’s a crazy health history. In addition to the strokes and cancer, I have an advanced case of rheumatoid arthritis, five knee surgeries and two shoulder surgeries. Aging is fun,’’ he quipped. “Yes, I loved every sport and managed to get hurt in every one of them.’’
Mrs. McEachen said the “arthritis was really bothering him. His hands were hardly useful.’’
Mr. Ready leaves his brother, Pat (Clare), sister, Angela McEachen (John), children Ryan (April), Brady (Alexandra), Jonathan (Tiffany), Liam and Tristan and grandchildren Declan, Sylvia, Lochlan and Thomas.
A celebration of life for Mr. Ready was held in Peterborough June 11 and Ottawa Valley relatives and friends will get their chance June 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion in Cobden.
A funeral mass for Mr. Ready will be held June 23 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius V Church in Osceola followed by burial of his remains at St. Pius V Cemetery.
* * * * * *
Danny Gallagher, a journalist and author, is a native of Douglas. His latest Montreal Expos book Around the Horn, is available at Amazon.