The Alex Dufresne Gallery is hosting the first exhibit of the year with artworks by multimedia artist Kim Kitchen. The show opens on Saturday March 4th, complete with a reception with the artist from 2 to 4 p.m. The gallery is located at 107 Lansdowne Street in Callander, and doors open Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“This show opens our new season,” gallery curator Natasha Wiatr explained, adding “we have seven exhibits planned for 2023.”
The show emphasizes the importance of accessibility and ensuring “all can view and enjoy the show” Wiatr noted. Indeed, mobility is a theme within Kitchen’s exhibit, as is “the collective understandings of the female body, and its intersections with, and presence within, the natural world.”
Kitchen has used audio and video to explore her themes, and this show is the culmination of a recent research residency on the shores of Lake Superior in August, 2019. The result of that residency is the new exhibit entitled “Her Voice the Waves Like Silk.”
Health issues forced Kitchen to reconsider her relation to her body and the space it occupies. “My body metaphorically is situated somewhere in the nexus of both becoming and unbecoming,” Kitchen explained, “a rebirth through surrender. With significant changes in mobility,” she added, “old spaces become unknown insofar as the body must learn anew how to navigate through them.”
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.