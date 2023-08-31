HILLSBURGH ‒ Questions about bus routes were only met with additional confusion during an evening information session at the Hillsburgh Arena last night as residents attempted to seek clarification about accessing schools ahead of next Tuesday.
Answering the bulk of questions during the well-attended informal session, Claudio Micelli, senior project manager for WSP, said that they've determined buses will need to come in from the south as there will be no access to Station Street due to ongoing construction.
"Right now we have excavations crossing the road all the time so we can’t keep it open," said Micelli.
But Sue Toll, a bus driver for Denny’s Bus Lines who represented the company during the meeting, said they've heard nothing about updated routes or recommended detours on their end.
“I’m not faulting anybody here, please understand that, but we haven’t heard anything that is why I am here tonight," said Toll. "So I don’t know if someone hasn’t hit send on the emails or where they’re going (but we've) heard diddly squat from the town in regards to what’s happening."
Micelli said that when he spoke to the contractor, he claimed to have already spoken to the principal of Ross. R. McKay Public School as well as Denny's but Toll maintained that neither the operation manager, the owner, nor the safety and compliance officer has received any correspondence.
Toll also had doubts about the proposed detour on Lion's Park Avenue and Hillview Avenue around the upcoming work on Water Street in Erin.
“(Those) are two turns that we can’t make with a full-sized school bus,” said Toll. “So obviously this has not been thought through.”
Acting CAO Jim Sawkins said that these concerns should've been broached when the road detours were presented to the school board and Denny's.
Mayor Michael Dehn said one way the town is attempting to reduce traffic volumes is through the implementation of no transfers but Toll said that just means there will be more buses coming and going.
“There are no transfers but the buses still have to get into the schools,” said Toll. “They’re just coming in, unloading the students, and then leaving.”
In regards to pedestrians, the town plans to keep the east sidewalk open and the west closed. Sawkins is in active discussions to implement additional crossing guards along the path to help guide students through the detours while keeping them safe.
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.