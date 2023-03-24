NORTH PERTH – On March 20, the municipality announced that it is accepting applications for its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee.
“The council of the Municipality of North Perth has identified the enhancement of diversity, equity and inclusion in the North Perth community, municipal services and decision-making as a key priority. Earlier this year, council adopted an adapted version of the Perth County Diversity, Equity and Anti-Racism Charter and established a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Committee,” explained the municipality’s press release.
At the council meeting on March 6, the Advisory Committee Terms of Reference were approved, and the municipality can now proceed with seeking out diverse community members to be a part of the DEI Advisory Committee. The aim of the committee is to ensure that North Perth adheres to its commitment to be welcoming and inclusive, as established in the municipality’s Diversity, Equity and Anti-Racism Charter. To the greatest extent possible, members of the community will represent under-served and equity seeking groups, such as 2SLGBTQIA+, Indigenous Peoples and those experiencing poverty.
“As our community grows, we have the wonderful opportunity to continue our evolution as a gracious and welcoming community. I’ve been a strong advocate for North Perth’s commitment to diversity, equity, and anti-racism, and am delighted that we’ve sparked the creation of this important committee to advise our efforts. I welcome members of our community to engage with this important committee,” said Mayor Todd Kasenberg.
Committee recruitment has begun and those interested in joining the committee are asked to complete the online application by Monday, April 3 at 12:00 p.m. The application can be found online at https://www.northperth.ca/DEI-Advisory-Committee-Application/.
For more information, contact Jessica McLean, manager of strategic initiatives for North Perth, at jmclean@northperth.ca or 519-291-2950 ext. 2074.