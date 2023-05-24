The Southwest Middlesex fire department saved over $100,000 in its budget to buy a whole new set of breathing apparatuses for all its firefighters.
Originally budgeted at $480,000, the bid from AJ Stone Company Ltd. came in at $377,774 including Southwest Middlesex’s share of tax. M&L’s bid was lower, but was missing voice amplification and thermal imaging cameras estimated to cost $123,855 if bought separately.
“That represents about one percent on our taxes, so we’re very pleased about that,” said Mayor Allan Mayhew.
The new equipment is expected to last 15 years. Buying it all at once avoids inventory and repair headaches.
“We bought only a few at a time over the years, and eventually those require repair and replacement. Some of them require different training,” said Chief Gary Johnston.
He added most area fire departments have the same equipment, which could be good for joint operations.