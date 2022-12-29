The Kenora and Lake of the Woods Community Foundation is encouraging community service organizations to apply for funds to help with the recovery from COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal government announced a funding program at the end of last month for charities and non-profits to help organizations with their pandemic recovery.
The Ministry of Families, Children and Social Development selected three national organizations — Community Foundations of Canada, Canadian Red Cross, and United Way Centraide Canada— to administer the one-time $400 million program.
The Kenora and Lake of the Woods Community Foundation was selected to distribute funds for the local area.
Jake Goselin, the community engagement coordinator for the foundation, said applications for the funding will open on Jan. 6 and will close on Feb. 21.
“This is just another way to help our organizations that are doing amazing things that are helping our community as much as they can kind of get out of the pandemic bubble as I think a lot of us are still trying to get out of right now,” he said. “[Any registered] charity, non-profit organization and or Indigenous governing body that is within our catchment area of Kenora and Lake of the Woods will be able to apply for this funding.”
“The pandemic really just gave everybody a big curve ball in life,” he said. “This money is just to help everybody get back on their feet in any way shape or form to kind of live a post pandemic life essentially.”
Karina Gould, the federal minister of families, children and social development said in a release, “the Community Services Recovery Fund will strengthen the ability of charities and non-profits to deliver services and resources where they will have the most impact.”
The government said funding can be used for items and services like buying equipment like new equipment, developing systems of working differently, and providing support for staff and volunteers including training, mental health and well-being. It said the fund is designed to help organizations improve the efficacy, accessibility, and sustainability of the community services that they provide.
Goselin said the foundation doesn’t have the exact amount of funding available and more details will come out once application window opens for the program on Jan. 6.
He said the foundation will help organizations with the application process to make sure they have the best possible outcome in getting those funds. He added, while the foundation can recommend groups for the funding, it’s the national funders who will have the final say in the decision.