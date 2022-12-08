After more than 15 years, Bath waited one extra day to host Northern Carleton’s Christmas Parade. It proved worth the wait, with more than 30 entries and hundreds lining Bath streets.
The parade, hosted by the Florenceville-Bristol Chamber of Commerce, was initially scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3. With the region hit by heavy rains on Saturday, parade organizers wisely postponed Santa’s visit until Sunday evening.
The parade began and ended at the Bath Community School, passing hundreds of cheering families along the circular route.
Santa managed to adjust his schedule to be the evening’s guest of honour, shouting Christmas greetings and conversing with the many children along the route. He remained in town following the parade for a photo session at the school.
With Christmas movies as the theme of the 2022 parade, the brightly lit and colourful floats offered a wide array of characters from such seasonal classics as the Grinch, Polar Express and more.
Canada Post employees from the village collected letters to Santa along the route