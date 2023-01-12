The School District 10 board of trustees had a light agenda at the meeting preceding the school holiday, December 17 - January 2.
New vans
School District 10 is in the process of purchasing three new vans to be used for travel to extracurricular and other off-site activities.
The district can use school buses for this, but they cost $2.75 per kilometre to run while a van costs $0.50 per kilometre. There is currently only one minivan shared by six schools.
“We currently have one minivan and it’s very highly used,” said Treasurer Michael McLellan. “That becomes the subject of debate amongst various groups about who gets to use it.”
That minivan is due for replacement, and Nakusp Secondary wants its own van. So the district is looking to purchase three vans – two full-size ones and one mini-van. The total price tag comes out to $240,999.
The old minivan is a 20-year-old Toyota Sienna with over 150,000 kilometres on it, so the larger vans would be a big upgrade. McLellan went through all the options and said that because of the wait times for new vehicles at the moment and the need for these to be all-wheel drive, they would be choosing to buy two 10-passenger Ford Transit vans and one seven-passenger Chrysler Pacifica. Anything bigger than the 10-passenger models would need to be driven by someone with a Class 4 driver’s license, which the district wants to avoid so teachers and parents can drive them.
“It’s something that would be used around the whole district,” said Superintendent Peter Dubinsky. “That certainly solves a bit of a current tug-of-war for use of the van for multiple user groups.”
Childcare Centre open house
Trustees got a peek at the new childcare centre at Nakusp Elementary before the December 13 board meeting. The public gets their chance to check out the new facility at open houses on January 11 from 6 to 7 pm and January 14 from 10 to 11 am.
The facility will provide before- and after-school care as well as care for preschoolers. Superintendent Peter Dubinsky said further updates on opening dates and registration will be given at the January board meeting.
The district has already put out job postings for early childhood educators and infant/toddler educators. Dubinsky acknowledged that hiring may not be easy in the current economic climate.
“The reality right now is that there is a shortage of staff not only in our area but across the province, especially infant/toddler educators, which is a specialized position that requires additional training,” he said. “We are doing everything that we can to recruit high-quality early childhood educators, especially infant/toddler educators.”
New bouldering wall
Lucerne School’s new bouldering wall was celebrated at an event at the school on December 2. The project is intended to foster student interest in the outdoors and climbing. Fundraising for the wall was completed by the Lucerne Parent Advisory Council and inspired by a similar project at Nakusp Secondary.
The wall has been open for students since mid-November. Community members are also able to use the wall on Wednesday evenings between 7 and 9 pm.
Correction on Edgewood Elementary enrolment deadline
In the December 1 Valley Voice article on Edgewood Elementary enrolment, we reported that parents have until February to register for kindergarten. That is incorrect. Registration begins on February 1 for all schools for the 2023-2024 school year and there is no deadline.