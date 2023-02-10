BROCKTON – Jennifer Stephens, Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority (SVCA) general manager, made a presentation to council at its Jan. 31 meeting on the programs and services it offers.
With only a few exceptions, these programs and services fall within what the province considers “mandatory.” There are also a few programs that are self-sustaining, in that that fund themselves and have no impact on the levy.
Mandated programs and services fall within three categories: natural hazards management (keeping people away from water and keeping water away from people) – this includes regulating development in floodplains and flood forecasting and warning as well as dams and channel works; land conservation – 153 properties in 86 groupings, and 129 km of trails, 54 of them maintained; and drinking water source protection – programs including monitoring of surface water and groundwater.
“The water quality monitoring stations are a non-mandatory program we want to continue,” said Stephens.
Another such program that provides a lot of information about the health of the water is biomonitoring.
SVCA’s forestry program is self-sustaining and involves planting 150,000 trees annually as well as tree marking and related programs.
This year’s SVCA budget total is $6,007,080, of which $2,058,780 are non-general levy programs. The total amount raised through the general levy is $3,948,300; Brockton’s share is $178,827.
Stephens also presented an overview of recent changes to the Conservation Authorities Act, beginning with the programs and services transition plan and inventory of programs and services, and continuing through to the impact of the Bill 23 (More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022).
The SVCA was required to categorize programs and services as 1 – mandatory, 2 – programs and services the conservation authority (CA) does on behalf of municipalities, and 3 – programs and services a CA determines are advisable to provide in its jurisdiction.
Stephens said there are a small number of category 2 and 3 items for which the SVCA must have an agreement with Brockton. She noted this will have no impact on the levy.
During the question-and-answer period that followed the presentation, Coun. Kym Hutcheon asked about the SVCA’s properties, and how they were acquired, i.e., through donation.
Stephens said “a good many” were donated,” and others were purchased. As for selling those properties, she explained that when the SVCA acquires a property, it is usually for a specific purpose such as flood control.
Mayor Chris Peabody expressed concern about Bill 23, and noted it’s led to Bruce County adding $200,000 to its budget (to comment on natural heritage features CAs are no longer allowed by the province to provide). He asked why the SVCA’s budget had not decreased.
Stephens said it’s not listed in the budget because it’s based on the number of applications that come in, which isn’t known ahead of time. And the SVCA cannot decrease its fees because they have been frozen by the province.
Peabody noted the county planned on full cost recovery for commenting on natural hazards.