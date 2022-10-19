GUYSBOROUGH – In February of 2021, residents of Drum Head were shocked to learn that what they considered a historic landmark was slated for removal from the waters off Drum Head.
In an ad released by the federal transportation department, residents were given notice that the boiler from the steamer Scotia was slated for removal under the Abandoned Boats Program.
The Scotia caught fire and sank off the shores of Drum Head, Guysborough County, while hauling $75,000 worth of cargo from Halifax to Boylston, Guysborough County, on Aug. 26, 1921. Over the years, area residents have come to think of what remains of the ship, the boiler, as part of their heritage; an artifact of coastal life.
When news of the government’s plan to remove the boiler became known, local residents took action, including Rachel Gammon – who started a Facebook page to save the boiler, followed by contacting elected representatives from every level of government, Transport Canada and the company in charge of the removal, Nova Scotia Lands Inc.
It paid off. In December of 2021, concerned citizens were told that their efforts had been fruitful and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow assured them the boiler would not be removed.
With that assurance given just more than one year ago, Gammon was once again shocked to learn that an ad had been placed in last week’s Guysborough Journal notifying the public that the boiler was once again slated for removal and residents had only 30 days from the publication of the notice, before it would be removed.
Gammon quickly resurrected her Save the Boiler page, contacted media outlets, elected officials and, without success, tried to contact the transportation department through the email and phone number given in last week’s ad.
The Journal spoke with Morrow’s office, which said they had not been informed of any change in status in regard to the boiler and had considered the issue resolved last year.
In an interview with Gammon on Oct. 17, she told The Journal the community wants the boiler to remain in place.
“It’s a part of Drum Head. It’s our landmark….Everybody has grown up with it. It’s an artifact. It’s history. It’s the only piece left of the S.S. Scotia,” she said.
“If someone would just take a minute and look at it, I am sure they would agree with us. It’s not hurting anybody. It’s creating an ecosystem for birds, for fish. It’s not going to do anybody any good to move it. The whole community is going to be distressed….There’s nothing to be cleaned up; it’s empty.
“They keep saying that it is impeding the waterways but it is not. It’s tucked in this little tiny cove, next to an island and nobody goes into the cove, there’s hardly any water clearance…If they try to move it, it’s just going to disintegrate in my opinion,” she added.
Martin Theobald, who owns the island next to the where the boiler is located, agrees with Gammon.
“It’s a historic landmark for a community like this. Especially because it is a fishing community, many of the local stories and personal identity is related to the ocean and ocean waters and the history behind it,” said Theobald.
As for the possible impediment to navigation, Theobald said it in no way impedes any watercraft in the area.
“You’d need to go out of your way to actually hit it…It’s in very shallow water. No big boat would like to go there anyway. It’s literally just a steel drum … I can’t see how that would negatively impact any kind of ecosystem. But I definitely can see, especially for the local ecosystem, if a big removal ship would come in, it would be horrible for the area.”
Theobald has one theory as to why this wreck keeps coming to the attention of Transport Canada for removal. He told The Journal that, when the proposed Goldboro LNG plant filed its environmental assessment, the boiler would have been noted as a possible hazard and, “from what I understood last time, there are funds available for hazardous [vessel] removal. The company who does the removal looks for stuff to remove and then submits claims to the government saying, ‘This needs to be removed,’ and hopes to get the contract. At least that was the story that I was told last time it came up.”
The Journal has been in contact with Transport Canada but, as of the time the paper went to press, had not yet gotten an explanation as to why the boiler has been slated for removal again.