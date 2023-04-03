Easter is on the horizon and thus there is a short week ahead, meaning less work, the opportunity to overindulge on confectionery, and more time available to explore some fine cultural offerings in North Vancouver and beyond. Should you be looking for inspiration for how to spend the seasonal break, we've rounded up the ten best things happening locally.
For everything worth making time for between April 3 - 9, see below.
Meet Me At The Gallery
It's been three months since The Polygon began it's Meet Me At The Gallery series, and fittingly, the concept is only getting better with age. Dedicated to enriching the lives of adults and seniors in the community, the daytime art program is a part workshop, part social mixer, where the local community can peruse the current exhibits on display and discuss over coffee and croissants afterwards.
April 5, The Polygon. To register and for more information, visit the gallery's website.
Bingo Egg-stravaganza
Looking for a way to keep the kids entertained this Easter? Instead of shoving confectionery into the nooks and crannies of your home, schedule in a visit to Capilano Mall, where staff are putting in the hard yards so you don't have to. Treats, competition prizes and even free selfies with the Easter Bunny himself are up for grabs.
April 8, Capilano Mall. More information on the event can be found on the mall's website.
Annapurna
Sharr White's moving play Annapurna is coming to the local stage thanks to the efforts of the North Vancouver Community Players, who will be putting the drama on at the Hendry Hall Theatre from Thursday. The play, which starred Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally in its Broadway version, follows the unikely reconciliation of a formerly married couple after two decades apart.
April 6 - 22, Hendry Hall Theatre. For times, tickets and more information, visit the North Van Players website.
When Time Got Louder
Nominated for Outstanding First Feature at the Frameline San Fransisco International LGBTQ Film Festival and having done a run on the VIFF circuit, there was already much anticipation the release of When Time Got Louder last Friday. The coming of age drama, directed by West Vancouver's own Connie Cocchia, tackles themes surrounding autism and the LGBTQ+ community, and has been met with much acclaim locally already.
Showing now at participating cinemas. For more information on the movie and where to see it, visit the film's website.
Sibling Revelry
After a three year closure for restoration West Vancouver's The Ferry Building is reopening back to the public, and with a bang at that. The first exhibition to grace its freshly painted walls is a family affair, with the creative pursuits of four siblings up for display. Showcased will be textile art by Eliza Massey Stanford, photography by Nathaniel Massey, sculpture by Raymond Massey, and ceramics by Vincent Massey.
April 5 - 20, Ferry Building Gallery. For more details on the exhibition, and the building's reopening, visit the gallery's website.
Easter at Britannia Mine
There are family Easter egg hunts occurring all over the city but this one is distinguished by its setting - held at the Britannia Mine Museum on the Sea to Sky Highway, it encourages little ones to nose around for gold as much as it does sweets. The museum will host a self-led mineral scavenger hunt across the extended weekend, which can be embarked on before or after the unique, Easter underground tour.
April 7 - 10, Britannia Mine. For more information and tickets, visit the museum's website.
BusyBody
As if its village charm, beloved hikes and mouth watering donuts weren't enough, Deep Cove now has gripping murder mystery to add to its list of attractions luring locals Eastside. BusyBosy, a production with a twisty-turny murder plot at its crux, is runing at the Deep Cove Stage Society until mid-April.
Until April 14, Deep Cove Stage Society. For times, tickets and more information, visit the theatre's website.
Cherry Blossoms: A Textile Translation
Cherry blossom season is officially upon us, and there is much to gush over. If the beautiful blooms lining the streets of Vancouver aren't enough to get aesthetes worked into a frenzy then the art dedicated to the spring season certainly will. The 14th annual exhibit of textile art inspired by the cherry blossom has landed at the Silk Purse Arts Centre, with 30 works of art - everything from fashion to sculpture - on display until the end of the month.
April 5 - 30, Silk Purse Arts Centre. For more information on the exhibition and the artists involved, visit the arts centre's website.
Scrapbooking with Tsawaysia Spukwus
Indigenous Cultural Programmer Tsawaysia Spukwus will be hosting a scrapbooking drop-in program alongside the Museum of North Vancouver on Thursday. Guests are invited to bring in their own photographs and memorabilia and join the group as they get creative, listen to music, and kick back with some hot tea and snacks. All the art supplies will be provided.
April 6, MONOVA. For more admission and to put your name forward, visit the museum's website.
As We Rise
Featuring more than 100 photographs from the Wedge Collection — Canada’s largest privately owned collection committed to championing Black artists — As We Rise is a celebration of Black history, life and culture. Highlights span images by iconic civil rights photographer Gordon Parks, Hasselblad Award-winner Malick Sidibé, influential portraitist Carrie Mae Weems, and contemporary photographer Texas Isaiah, the first trans photographer to shoot a Vogue cover.
Until May 1, The Polygon. More information on the exhibit can be found on the gallery's website.
For more local happenings, click through to our events calendar.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
