The provincial government's proposed changes to the Public Service Relations Act came after "zero consultation" with the public sector, union leaders say.
"It's disappointing on the government’s part," Paula Doucet said, adding the proposed changes "really tips the balance of power in the favour of the employer."
The amendments are currently working its way through the legislature, and include putting a one-year limit on strike votes and allows absent designated essential workers to be replaced by casual or non-unionized workers, among other changes.
Doucet added the changes wouldn't have to be implemented if government came to the negotiating table on "day one."
"Nobody ever wants to go on strike, but nobody wants to be in negotiation for three, four, five years with a government either," she said, adding her union's current contract will expire in December 2023, and the union will be "ready to go" come time to negotiate.
Doucet said in her 27 years of nursing experience, and 20 years as union leader, "not once have we come into issues where we couldn’t agree to essential services in the healthcare sector."
She said there are already mechanisms in place to ensure essential services in the healthcare sector remain running even during strikes.
Stephen Drost, CUPE regional Vice-President for New Brunswick, echoed Doucet's comments, saying "not once" has his union ever fallen short of designation level requirements.
"We always, always respected our designation levels bc we’ve always taken great pride in ensuring the safety and well-being of the people of New Brunswick,” he said, calling the proposed changes "unprovoked, unnecessary, and overreach."
Drost believes there's "no question" the proposed changes were tabled in retaliation to the widespread strikes last fall, when thousands of unionized workers in healthcare, education and other sectors walked off the job for 16 days in a dispute over wages, benefits and pensions.
Schools across the province were closed, and some medical surgeries were cancelled during this time.
In a heated debate at the legislature on Wednesday, Keith Chiasson, Liberal MLA for Tracadie-Sheila grilled Trevor Holder, minister responsible for labour, on when the proposed changes to the legislation were first developed, and why union leaders weren't consulted.
"Unions are scratching their heads, saying why did they bring this bill forward?" he asked at a Standing Committee on Economic Policy.
Holder said there had been "a number of Labour Board decisions" over the past year regarding designation levels, but declined to single out a single instance.
"When staff sat down with members of labour unions, it was clear there was concern around an essential level of service being maintained and provided," Holder said, adding he'd had conversations with labour leaders "this past week."
Holder accused people of "jumping to conclusions" about the proposed changes, but Chiasson said "something doesn't add up" as unions say there has never been an issue with designation levels.
Drost said the province has a "serious recruitment and retention issue," but the proposed legislation would further harm labour relations.
Daniel Legere, president of the New Brunswick Federation of Labour, also said public sector workers are already stretched thin due to "recruitment and retention crisis in the province."
In a statement, he said, “rather than fix this problem, the proposed changes to labour relations in the province will have the opposite effect. It will lead to labour unrest and will divide workplaces, families and communities.”
Drost said unions in both the public and private sectors are working closely on the issue, and they're "not going to take this lying down."