Town of Drumheller council passed its new Traffic Bylaw, which will replace the previous, outdated traffic bylaw, during the regular Monday, June 19 council meeting.
Council previously gave first reading in July 2022 and, since then, several amendments were made based on council comments and concerns, input received during public consultations, and the recently approved pilot paid parking program.
“As council knows from previous discussions, the previous traffic bylaw is old and outdated; it’s very heavy with basically making RCMP the enforcer of the bylaw,” Protective Services director Greg Peters explained during the meeting. “Things have changed radically since (the previous traffic bylaw was passed), we now have people on staff…who have full Traffic Act authority from the province.”
Among the amendments made since first reading include a section pertaining to the new paid parking program approved by council during the June 5 council meeting, and changes to expand the length of time recreational vehicles can be parked on the street outside a residence.
This will allow recreational vehicles to be parked for a maximum of 72 consecutive hours and will also allow trailers, including recreational or travel trailers and utility trailers, to be left unattached, for up to a three day period, provided the unit is secured with appropriate wheel chocks and other measures to deter theft of the unit.
Changes were also made based on council discussion regarding school bus parking.
At first reading it was proposed to have school buses parked at designated locations; however, following council discussion, it was decided to allow school buses to continue parking on the street in front of the drivers’ residence so long as it does not compromise safety or obstruct the roadway.
There were some concerns about whether the section pertaining to the paid parking program should still be included, as the program has not been fully implemented at this time.
Mr. Peters expressed paid parking enforcement is not intended to be an “overreach” and will not be “heavy-handed.” It was also noted wording of this section provided more of an overview of the overall program, and could be further amended if necessary as the program moves forward.
Council passed the new traffic bylaw with one opposed and six in favour.