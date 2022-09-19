Township of Leeds and Thousand Islands council has authorized staff to engage IDEA Inc. for the design and contract administration of the new fire hall to be located at 3300 County Road 32 in Seeley’s Bay.
As part of the 2022 capital budget, council approved $400,000 for the acquisition of land and completion of the detailed design for a new fire station in the Seeley’s Bay area. After the land was acquired, it left the township with $159,197. The submission by IDEA Inc. amounts to $337,744.49, leaving the township a funding shortfall of $178,547.49.
Staff’s recommendation to council was that of the $337,744.49, $159,197 be funded from 2022 existing capital that remains and the shortfall be funded from the proposed 2023 capital budget. This was approved by council.
This occurred during the Sept. 6 committee of the whole meeting.
Staff issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the detailed design and contract administration for the new fire hall. The RFP closed on July 21, and eight submissions were received. Of the eight submissions, one firm, D.D.D.G., failed to meet the mandatory experience criteria of three fire hall designs in the last 10 years and was eliminated.
IDEA Inc. scored the highest of the seven qualified submissions received. IDEA Inc. is a multi-disciplinary firm based in Ottawa and Sault Ste. Marie with expertise in architectural, mechanical, and electrical engineering. Recent projects of similar scope include new fire stations in Pembroke, Casselman and Le Nation.
For this project, IDEA Inc. will be partnering with McIntosh Perry for civil design, Cleland Jardine for structural design, Pratus Group for energy modelling and sustainability design, and Caber Group for cost consulting. Together, council heard, this team submitted an all-inclusive package from pre-design to post-construction that will address the current and future needs of the new fire hall.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)