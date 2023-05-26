Superintendent Reagan Weeks presented updates in the Education Plan 2023-2026 to the Prairie Rose Public Schools board of trustees this week, and it was approved as presented. This is year two of the plan and only a few modifications were made along with some minor updates.
The first change was to the statement of diversity. Last year a borrowed statement was used but PRPS wanted to design its own, which has now been completed and added to the plan.
The four strategic priorities remain ‘ignite minds, kindle hearts, forge futures and Truth and Reconciliation.’
Under ignite minds a specification has been added that states, “High yield strategies are intentionally used in every classroom to facilitate conceptual understanding, deeper learning and transfer.”
The assurance model is now in full swing and the results report is due in November, at which time PRPS will be held accountable for outcomes in this three-year plan.
The division’s capital plan, as was approved by the board, is also embedded in the document.
Trustees commented on how the new format for the education plan is easy to follow and they find it is referred to more often than past ones.
Weeks also pointed out that the end of the plan has a brief outline of expenses by funding block for PRPS. A total of 72.15% of funds are dedicated to instruction and 11.1% to transportation, which covers the vast majority of the overall budget. Another 13% is used for maintenance, and administration remains at 4.07%.
The complete Education Plan 2023-2026 can be viewed in the agenda package for the May 23 board meeting at myprps.com.
