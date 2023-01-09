Think you have what it takes to be a young von Trapp?
The Thousand Islands Playhouse is holding auditions for the 2023 Youth Ensemble on Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Playhouse is casting for The Sound of Music, and directors are looking for girls between the ages of six and 15 and boys between the ages of eight and 14 for the following roles: Friedrich von Trapp (the directors are seeking someone with an unchanged voice or strong falsetto, with a tough exterior, trying to be "the man" of the family); Louisa von Trapp (rebellious attitude, quite mischievous); Kurt von Trapp (unchanged voice or strong falsetto, gentle and kind); Brigitta von Trapp (smart and observant, reads a lot); Marta von Trapp (sweet and gentle); and Gretl von Trapp (must have the cute factor).
The threatre company will be double-casting the roles in its 2023 Youth Ensemble. To register: Fill out the audition format at 1000islandsplayhouse.com. Questions can be directed to audtions@1000islandsplayhouse.com.
People attending the auditions are being asked to bring lunch and water, come prepared to sing, and bring comfortable clothing and shoes for a short movement call.
Directors are looking for a wide variety of performers, with singing talent required.
"We strongly encourage submissions from actors of diverse cultures, abilities, and backgrounds,"" the Playhouse said in a statement.
All youth will sing and do some simple choreography.
"We are looking for boys whose voices have not yet changed, or who have a strong falsetto," Playhouse officials reiterated.
It is being recommended, if possible, to prepare with the chorus of "Do-Re-Mi." Music will be provided before the audition.
The Youth Ensemble will participate in limited vocal rehearsals in Gananoque from April to June and join the adult cast for rehearsals starting June 13. From June 13 to June 29, some time during school hours may be required.
Performances run from July 4 to Aug. 6, with the possibility of an extension until Aug. 12. Performers must be available for all scheduled rehearsals and performances between June 13 and Aug. 12.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)